    Handlers form bonds with military working dogs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Story by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    Military working dogs and their handlers spend almost every day together, working and training, forming a strong bond. Having that bond is important as the handler's voice is the one they listen to and it creates a trust between the two.

    Staff Sgt. Paul Bryant, 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, said it usually takes around six months for a handler to bond with their military working dog. Bryant and his MWD, Xxuthus, have been working together for that amount of time. However, Bryant feels they bonded a couple months ago when they went on a temporary assigned duty assignment for a presidential visit.

    Senior Airman Michelle Winters and her MWD, Joe, have been working together for four months and she said they are starting to form a bond and trust. She said she's learned Joe's personality and quirks, and as they keep training together, the bond strengthens each time.

