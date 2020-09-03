Handlers form bonds with military working dogs

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
Military working dogs and their handlers spend almost every day together, working and training, forming a strong bond. Having that bond is important as the handler's voice is the one they listen to and it creates a trust between the two.
Staff Sgt. Paul Bryant, 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, said it usually takes around six months for a handler to bond with their military working dog. Bryant and his MWD, Xxuthus, have been working together for that amount of time. However, Bryant feels they bonded a couple months ago when they went on a temporary assigned duty assignment for a presidential visit.
Senior Airman Michelle Winters and her MWD, Joe, have been working together for four months and she said they are starting to form a bond and trust. She said she's learned Joe's personality and quirks, and as they keep training together, the bond strengthens each time.
03.09.2020
03.10.2020
364891
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
