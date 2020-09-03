Handlers form bonds with military working dogs

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Joe, a military working dog assigned to the 75th Security Force Squadron at Hill Air...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Joe, a military working dog assigned to the 75th Security Force Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, sits next to his handler, Senior Airman Michelle Winters, March 4, 2020. Joe is a single-purpose MWD, trained as an explosive detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Military working dogs and their handlers spend almost every day together, working and training, forming a strong bond. Having that bond is important as the handler's voice is the one they listen to and it creates a trust between the two.



Staff Sgt. Paul Bryant, 75th Security Forces Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, said it usually takes around six months for a handler to bond with their military working dog. Bryant and his MWD, Xxuthus, have been working together for that amount of time. However, Bryant feels they bonded a couple months ago when they went on a temporary assigned duty assignment for a presidential visit.



Senior Airman Michelle Winters and her MWD, Joe, have been working together for four months and she said they are starting to form a bond and trust. She said she's learned Joe's personality and quirks, and as they keep training together, the bond strengthens each time.