Born in the Snow

Tucked between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Front mountain range, Hill Air Force Base is no stranger to below freezing temperatures and 6-inch snow storms.



No matter the weather, every morning nearly 80,000 civilian and military personnel flood three entry gates on the way to their heated work centers or the barren cement tundra that is the morning flightline. However, before the first F-35 Lightning II awakes from its frozen slumber, before the first e-mail is sent, and before the first civil engineer Airmen turn on the whirling amber lights of their army of snowplows, there are a frozen few already hard at work.



The Airmen of the 75th Security Forces Squadron are trained and prepared to endure harsh snow storms and subfreezing temperatures in order to protect all members of team Hill. To one Airman, Staff Sgt. Raul Salyer, the wafting 19 degree winter Utah breeze feels like home; mostly, because it is.



Salyer was born in Logan, Utah, a sleepy town an hour or so north of Hill. As a kid, he spent most his free time sliding around the powdery Wasatch Front in one fashion or another.



“I have been living in the snow since I was a kid. I knew how to ski and snowboard before I really knew how to bike,” said Slayers. In a quote based off a famous line from movie The Dark Knight Salyer said humorously, “Most people embrace the cold, I was born in it.”



In his career, frozen fate has stationed Salyer at some of the coldest bases in the Air Force, Minot in North Dakota and here at Hill, and his sole career temporary duty trip was to Elmendorf in Alaska.



“I think I keep finding myself in cold situations because I’m the only one that doesn’t complain about how cold it is,” he said, “It really doesn’t bother me.”



Salyer said he enjoys his duties as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the dotingly dubbed “White Eagles,” who take watch during the coldest shift--the morning.



“He’s the only kid with a smile on his face in 20 degree weather,” said Mike Miller, a 75th SFS civilian defender, “We have to make him kit up with cold weather gear so we don’t get don’t get looked at crazy by leadership.”



As Miller spoke, Salyers laughed with someone passing through the gate outside. “Listen to him, he’s having a blast,” Miller said laughing.



“In all honesty Salyer is a blessing," added Miller. "So many Airmen go out there [to gate duty] and hate it, especially in the winter."



According to Master Sgt. William Brown, Salyer keeps spirits warm by telling jokes and keeping conversations going that help Airmen forget how long they're bracing the cold.



“He’s always talking about how he would go to school in five inches of snow as a kid. Real Utah stuff," said Brown, 75th Security SFS NCOIC of security forces operations.



Salyer is a testament that not every security forces Airman needs to be wished, “stay warm.” In fact, Salyer would opt for a “keep cool,” as he keeps his fellow SFS Airmen motivated and ready to take on the elements as they keep the base secure.

