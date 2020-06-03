Resource efficiency managers converging in Huntsville for workshops

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- A workshop for resource efficiency managers set for March 10-11 in Huntsville, Alabama, will provide a training and guidance enabling attending contracted subject-matter energy experts, company representatives, and REM program customers to enhance their installation energy program’s effectiveness.

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville REM program provides services intended to increase the effectiveness of Army garrison energy programs by identifying and reducing energy and water costs. The REM program provides the service through an on-site certified energy manager contractor, referred to as a REM. The Center’s REM Program has more than 10 years of experience providing qualified REMs to our customers.

Planning for this year’s workshop began in 2019 following the Department of Energy-hosted Energy Exchange – a training and trade show held in Denver, Colorado, last fall. After the event, Huntsville Center REM program staff met with more than 30 REMs, contractors and customers to discuss future events, including the 2020 workshop.

Teresa Whalen, REM project manager at the Center, said ideas were exchanged for the upcoming workshop to guarantee an informative session is presented regarding services, training and tools that each REM has available to them.

“We reviewed the current expectations within the REM contract tasks, discussed audit results of Installation Energy & Water Plans, as well as what the expected due dates for future IEWPs, and also highlighted proper procedures for submitting REM travel requests,” Whalen said.

The first day of the workshop, March 10, is for REMs and their company representatives and will be held at Huntsville Center. Topics during the work shop include Army command overviews, safety, military rank structure and contracting, third party financing and resource management basics.



The next two days of the workshop will be held at the University of Alabama-Huntsville’s conference training center with topics focused on REM-specific project presentations and training as well as presentations from academia and Huntsville Center’s Energy Division program representatives.



Although attendance at the March 10 is full, John Trudell, Huntsville Center REM program manager, said government representatives and energy vendors can still register for the March 11-12 event.



“People that can help government move toward its energy goals are welcome to attend,” Trudell said.



For more information or to register, send an email to CEHNC-REM@usace.army.mil.

