Members of Holloman Air Force Base gathered to honor the 49th Wing’s annual award winners, during a ceremony at Hangar 500, Feb. 28, here.



To win at the wing level, nominees first compete and win at the squadron then group level. Each group nominates one person for each of the award categories to be reviewed by the wing’s selection board. The selection board grades each nominee based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance.



Congratulations to the 49th WG’s annual award winners:



Airman of the Year:

Senior Airman Jerycho Valdez, 16th Training Squadron



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Staff Sgt. Brandon Feliciano, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Master Sgt. Jeremy Harris, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



First Sergeant of the Year:

Master Sgt. Yvonne Johnson, First Sergeant



Company-grade Officer of the Year:

Capt. Christina Salinas, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Field-grade Officer of the Year:

Maj. Kevin Stockdill, 49th Wing Staff Agencies



Civilian Category I of the Year: Daniel McNett, 49th Force Support Squadron



Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Year:

William Payseno, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Year:

Amanda Ruiz, 49th Comptroller Squadron



Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Year:

David Doan, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Year:

Jodie Odom, 49th Contracting Squadron



Honor Guardsman of the Year:

Senior Airman Paula Camp, 49th Logistic Readiness Squadron



Key Spouse of the Year – Melissa Bisson



Small Unit of the Year – 491st Attack Squadron



Large Unit for the Year - 54th Operations Support Squadron

