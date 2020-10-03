Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 20 in final preparations

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 20 in final preparations

    Photo By Jonathan Koester | Joint Visitor Bureau and Public Affairs activities are discussed during a breakout...... read more read more

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Story by Jonathan Koester 

    Joint Modernization Command

    After a final conditions check that took place in February in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Joint Warfighting Assessment 20 has moved to final preparations.

    More than 300 Soldiers, civilians and contractors attended the final conditions check for JWA 20 from Feb. 18-21 in Germany. The final check confirmed that the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command is ready for JWA 20 from May 2-12, 2020, in Germany and Poland. JWA 20 is the Army’s largest annual live, multinational experiment, focused on Multi-Domain Operations. JWAs focus on refining concepts, capabilities and formations through soldier and leader feedback at live experiments.

    During JWA 20, personnel from the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command will assess nearly 40 concepts and capabilities to help the Army’s future fight. JWA 20 is the command post exercise for Defender 20. It will be the single largest CPX the Army will run this year.

    Defender 20 is an exercise that will include 37,000 allied and U.S. service members. About 20,000 U.S. service members will deploy from the continental U.S. to Europe for the exercises, including active-duty units from multiple Army divisions, National Guard units from 11 states, and seven U.S. Army Reserve units, making Defender 20 the largest deployment of U.S.-based Army forces to Europe in 25 years.

    Douglas Fletcher, chief of JMC, noted that participation in JWA 20’s final conditions check included 17 multinational countries, U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe, U.S. Air Force Europe, U.S. Navy Europe and Special Operations Command Europe.

    “Participants in the JWA 20 final conditions check represented the better part of the Future Force Enterprise,” Fletcher said. “What’s really important is U.S. European Command, which is the global combatant command, is providing the higher command for the CPX. All joint components are part of the CPX now, which includes two corps, five divisions and more than 28 brigades.”

    Maj. Curtis Jones, JMC plans officer, agreed that the final check paved the way toward a successful JWA 20.

    “I think the two biggest things we accomplished were, one, having the higher commands meet up, so there was an element from U.S. European Command and Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, and they worked through how they are going to look during the exercise,” Jones said. “The second was, in a separate simulation we were able to run through what will be the starting conditions for JWA 20. We can now have it in a format we can give to the training audience with all the battle damage estimates and every other thing you’d expect to be reported on.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:21
    Story ID: 364873
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 20 in final preparations, by Jonathan Koester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Texas
    JMC
    Joint Modernization Command
    U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command
    Joint Warfighting Assessment
    Multi-Domain Operations
    MDO
    JWA20
    Joint Warfighting Assessment 2020
    Joint Warfighting Assessment 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT