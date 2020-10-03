New reciprocity bill benefits Holloman spouses, military families

The New Mexico governor signed a new house bill that expedites the process of obtaining and transferring professional occupational licenses for Holloman military members, veterans and their families on Feb. 26 at the state capitol.



In addition to lawmakers in both chambers of the New Mexico state legislature, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also signed House Bill 30 Expedited Licensure for Military Families and Veterans which expedites the ability for spouses and military families to obtain employment when transitioning to a New Mexico military installation.



Col. Joseph Campo, the 49th Wing commander, said relocation for military families can present a number of unique challenges for spouses such as gaps of employment and costly interruptions in their career paths.



“The signing of this bill allows Holloman and other New Mexico military spouses to continue working in their profession of choice with the least amount of barriers,” said Campo. “This is a vital step in ensuring the best quality of life for our military members and their families.”



The HB 30 bill also provides new opportunities for the Holloman Airman and Family Readiness Center, and its customers.



“The AFRC is excited to share these great changes with military spouses during our Holloman spouse orientation, employment classes and walk-ins,” said Susan Wilinski, a 49th Force Support Squadron AFRC readiness consultant. “New Mexico welcoming spouses with occupational licenses, while removing barriers for employment, in an unprecedented way is a win-win.”



Licenses in occupations such as accounting, cosmetology, emergency medical services, engineering, law, nursing, physical therapy, psychology and teaching are some of the recognized professions.



“HB 30 provides military spouses and dependent family members expedited licenses in more than 65 occupations,” said Lujan Grisham. “Educational licenses shall be issued in 30 days and other occupations with oversight by the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department shall be issued no later than 60 days.”



Each state licensing authority will continue to process background check requirements, in addition to wavering license fees for three years for military spouses and dependent family members for all covered occupations.





Senior Air Force leadership also felt the new bill was cause for celebration.



“Expediting and waiving fees for licensures of spouses, dependents and veterans in New Mexico demonstrates the state’s commitment to service members,” said Barbara Barrett, the secretary of the Air Force. “The Department of the Air Force applauds New Mexico for meeting the unique needs of military families.”



“This is a big win for our military spouses in New Mexico,” said Gen. David L. Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff. “Removing barriers for those seeking meaningful employment is key to retention. We owe it to our families to provide them great places to live and work, and New Mexico has made significant progress by signing this bill.”



The new bill goes into effect July 1, 2020. Team Holloman members can contact the AFRC for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:55 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US