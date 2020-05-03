Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Students Learn Navy Lessons from Retired Navy Commander

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce | 200305-N-EL867-0012 NEWPORT, R.I. (Mar. 5, 2020) Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Hugh Doyle

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien Luce, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    NEWPORT, R.I. — Retired U.S Navy Cmdr. Hugh Doyle visited the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at Naval Station Newport, March 5, to speak with students about his experience aboard the now-decommissioned USS Kirk (FF 1087) during the Vietnam War.

    As chief engineer on the frigate, Doyle aided their mission to support the evacuation of the American embassy and military advisers from Saigon as well as to secure the safety of the South Vietnamese.

    “I think in the Navy we often highlight combat awards and we focus a lot on the war fighting missions,” said Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Kelsey Thorup, a SEA student. “We don’t always talk about the humanitarian side.”

    During the evacuation, the Kirk became a makeshift landing pad for helicopters flown by South Vietnamese airmen.

    According to Thorup, learning about the experiences of the Kirk’s crew shows that you have to be prepared for anything when you are in the fleet.

    “We are here to learn how to develop ourselves into better leaders,” said Thorup. “Hearing these stories reminds us that missions can sometimes change instantaneously and you have to be ready for it.”

    Thorup added that one message from Doyle’s presentation really resonated with him, “never underestimate what your people can do.”

    “I really think Cmdr. Doyle hit it best,” said Thorup. “The only thing I would add with that is don’t underestimate yourself, because you never know what you’re capable of until you get a chance to see it.”

    The SEA is a 10-week leadership development program for active and reserve senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard, as well as from our international service partners, for increased leadership and career advancement. SEA focuses on management, leadership, national security and physical fitness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:00
    Story ID: 364867
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Students Learn Navy Lessons from Retired Navy Commander, by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEA
    NETC
    Kirk
    Newport
    Naval Station Newport
    USS Kirk
    Senior Enlisted Acedemy

