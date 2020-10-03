MCCS to host 2020 Camp Lejeune Career Fair and Hiring Event April 8, 9

Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) will host the 2020 Career Fair and Hiring Event at Marston Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on April 8 and 9, 2020.



On April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the career fair will provide job exploration and educational opportunities to active duty service members, reservists, retirees, eligible veterans, military dependents and eligible civilian personnel.



Employers will screen applicants who attend the career fair or pre-register. Those deemed best qualified will be scheduled for the hiring event. The hiring event is open to those who are invited by the employers for interviews.



“We place importance on these events because it allows active duty service members the advantage of establishing an employment plan for their future during the transition from the military sector into the civilian sector,” said Bill Oldenburg, the transition readiness branch manager for MCAS New River and MCB Camp Lejeune.



On April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the hiring event will give people seeking jobs the opportunity to gain employment. Employers will conduct on site interviews with prospects and establish an employer-employee relationship prior to working together.



“I am thankful that Camp Lejeune cares about the community and provides job opportunities for military spouses,” said Sarah Lessard, a military spouse on Camp Lejeune. “Moving around really creates challenges for spouses because many of us do not have job security so I am glad that the Marine Corps community gives us these opportunities to network so that we may help provide for our families.”



To pre-register for the hiring event please visit: http://camplejeunehiringeventapril2020.militaryhiringevents.com.



For more information on MCCS events, please visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/trs or call (910) 451-3781.

