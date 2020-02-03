Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive kicks off on MCB Camp Lejeune

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune leaders participated in an Active Duty Fund Drive kick-off, hosted by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
Since 1904, the NMCRS, an American non-profit organization, has provided financial assistance and education, as well as other programs and services to active duty Navy and Marine Corps personnel, retired personnel, eligible family members, widows and survivors through donated funds.
According to Rita Fountain, the director of NMCRS on MCB Camp Lejeune, the organization’s mission is to “increase Navy and Marine Corps personnel awareness regarding the availability of financial assistance and other support services administrated by Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and to obtain funds essential for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society to continue to provide assistance.”
The NMCRS provides services such as quick loans, medical at home visits from nurses, funding for emergency travel expenses and disaster relief. The organization also offers opportunities for education assistance including interest free loans, scholarships, grants and courses on family budgeting and financial management.
“We provide immediate financial assistance to Marines and Sailors, but we also provide a number of classes for them to help them better understand savings and budgeting for their family expenses,” Fountain said. “We want these families to know what resources are available to them so that they may take full advantage of the opportunities we provide.”
Marine Corps leaders from across II Marine Expeditionary Force showed their support by making initial pledges.
“We are here contributing because we lead by example,” said Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general of II MEF. “We take care of our brothers and sisters and make sure that the families of Marines and Sailors have access to these resources in order to stay mission ready.”
For more information or to make a contribution, visit https://www.nmcrs.org.
03.02.2020
03.10.2020
364855
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
