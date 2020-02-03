Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Active Duty Fund Drive kicks off on MCB Camp Lejeune

Photo By Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee | Rita Fountain, right, director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) office...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee | Rita Fountain, right, director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) office on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, gives her remarks during the Active Duty Fund Drive hosted by the NMCRS at the Goettge Memorial Field House on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 9, 2020. The goal of the drive is to reach 100 percent of Marine Corps personnel in an effort to raise funds to disburse to individuals in need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune leaders participated in an Active Duty Fund Drive kick-off, hosted by the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.



Since 1904, the NMCRS, an American non-profit organization, has provided financial assistance and education, as well as other programs and services to active duty Navy and Marine Corps personnel, retired personnel, eligible family members, widows and survivors through donated funds.



According to Rita Fountain, the director of NMCRS on MCB Camp Lejeune, the organization’s mission is to “increase Navy and Marine Corps personnel awareness regarding the availability of financial assistance and other support services administrated by Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and to obtain funds essential for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society to continue to provide assistance.”



The NMCRS provides services such as quick loans, medical at home visits from nurses, funding for emergency travel expenses and disaster relief. The organization also offers opportunities for education assistance including interest free loans, scholarships, grants and courses on family budgeting and financial management.



“We provide immediate financial assistance to Marines and Sailors, but we also provide a number of classes for them to help them better understand savings and budgeting for their family expenses,” Fountain said. “We want these families to know what resources are available to them so that they may take full advantage of the opportunities we provide.”

Marine Corps leaders from across II Marine Expeditionary Force showed their support by making initial pledges.



“We are here contributing because we lead by example,” said Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general of II MEF. “We take care of our brothers and sisters and make sure that the families of Marines and Sailors have access to these resources in order to stay mission ready.”

For more information or to make a contribution, visit https://www.nmcrs.org.