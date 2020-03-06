Santa Monica Native Receives Navy Commendation Medal

Photo By Thomas Zimmerman | 200306-N-PX557-0023 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 6, 2020) Lt. Frank Silva, a native of...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Zimmerman | 200306-N-PX557-0023 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 6, 2020) Lt. Frank Silva, a native of Santa Monica, Calif., and project officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), in Mechanicsburg, Pa., receives the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, March 6, from Capt. Douglas M. Bridges Jr., commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. Silva received the award for his meritorious service leading multiple information system projects while assigned to NAVSUP BSC from August 2017 to March 2020. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting. U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Frank Silva, a native of Santa Monica, Calif., and Navy Supply Corps officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), in Mechanicsburg, Pa., was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, March 6.



Silva received the award for his meritorious service as a project officer at NAVSUP BSC from August 2017 to March 2020 from Capt. Douglas M. Bridges, Jr., commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC.



“Lt. Silva’s efforts were crucial to the development of strategic requirements for future state operations,” said Bridges. “His fleet liaison efforts for Food Service Management and Retail Operations Management systems ensured optimal performance and improved fleet readiness.”



Silva also supported key initiatives such as electronic Retrograde Management System (eRMS) technical refresh and integration. He developed strategic requirements for future Navy supply-chain and business systems, modernized user interfaces for logistics and supply planners, and assisted with processing 3,500 backlogged eRMS items.



While assigned to NAVSUP BSC, Silva earned the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Certifications for Level 1 and 2 Life Cycle Logistics, and Level 1 Program Management.



He earned the Graduate Certificate in Supply Chain Management from Penn State Smeal College of Business and completed the U.S. Navy Insights into Industry Management course from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.