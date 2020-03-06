Lt. Frank Silva, a native of Santa Monica, Calif., and Navy Supply Corps officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), in Mechanicsburg, Pa., was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, March 6.
Silva received the award for his meritorious service as a project officer at NAVSUP BSC from August 2017 to March 2020 from Capt. Douglas M. Bridges, Jr., commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC.
“Lt. Silva’s efforts were crucial to the development of strategic requirements for future state operations,” said Bridges. “His fleet liaison efforts for Food Service Management and Retail Operations Management systems ensured optimal performance and improved fleet readiness.”
Silva also supported key initiatives such as electronic Retrograde Management System (eRMS) technical refresh and integration. He developed strategic requirements for future Navy supply-chain and business systems, modernized user interfaces for logistics and supply planners, and assisted with processing 3,500 backlogged eRMS items.
While assigned to NAVSUP BSC, Silva earned the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Certifications for Level 1 and 2 Life Cycle Logistics, and Level 1 Program Management.
He earned the Graduate Certificate in Supply Chain Management from Penn State Smeal College of Business and completed the U.S. Navy Insights into Industry Management course from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 07:31
|Story ID:
|364853
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
|Hometown:
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
|Hometown:
|SANTA MONICA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Santa Monica Native Receives Navy Commendation Medal, by Thomas Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT