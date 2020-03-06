Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Monica Native Receives Navy Commendation Medal

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Story by Thomas Zimmerman 

    NAVSUP BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER

    Lt. Frank Silva, a native of Santa Monica, Calif., and Navy Supply Corps officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), in Mechanicsburg, Pa., was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, March 6.

    Silva received the award for his meritorious service as a project officer at NAVSUP BSC from August 2017 to March 2020 from Capt. Douglas M. Bridges, Jr., commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC.

    “Lt. Silva’s efforts were crucial to the development of strategic requirements for future state operations,” said Bridges. “His fleet liaison efforts for Food Service Management and Retail Operations Management systems ensured optimal performance and improved fleet readiness.”

    Silva also supported key initiatives such as electronic Retrograde Management System (eRMS) technical refresh and integration. He developed strategic requirements for future Navy supply-chain and business systems, modernized user interfaces for logistics and supply planners, and assisted with processing 3,500 backlogged eRMS items.

    While assigned to NAVSUP BSC, Silva earned the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Certifications for Level 1 and 2 Life Cycle Logistics, and Level 1 Program Management.

    He earned the Graduate Certificate in Supply Chain Management from Penn State Smeal College of Business and completed the U.S. Navy Insights into Industry Management course from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
