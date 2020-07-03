Porter returns to unit as commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Andom | Col. Ray Luevanos, 446th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 86th Aerial...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Andom | Col. Ray Luevanos, 446th Mission Support Group commander, presents the 86th Aerial Port Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Kristi Porter, 86th Aerial Port Squadron commander, symbolizing new leadership during of a change of command ceremony March 7, 2020 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Porter, who previously served as an 86th APS operations officer 15 years ago, is now returning to the squadron as a commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary A. Andom) see less | View Image Page

The 86th Aerial Port Squadron outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Klinton R. Gager, relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Kristi L. Porter in a change of command ceremony held here March 7.



Porter, who served as the 446th Mission Support Group deputy commander since May 2019, is returning 15 years later to the squadron she led as an operations officer.



Colonel Ray Luevanos, presiding official over the ceremony and 446th MSG commander, said Airmen strive to excellence through promotion. Porter comes to the unit with a wide-breadth of experience, both as an enlisted member and officer.



“Today on this stage I have two officers who have earned that next step,” he said. “I am a firm believer that you can’t be a good teacher if you aren’t first a good student, and you can’t be a good leader unless you know how to follow.”



Porter, previously served in numerous roles with both the active and Reserve components as a logistics and operations officer. Her initial assignment was to the 43rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina. After transitioning to the Air Force Reserve, she was assigned to the 446th Logistics Readiness Flight, and later the 36th and 86th Aerial Port Squadrons.



In her address to 86th APS Reserve Citizen Airmen, Porter said she looks forward to leading the squadron this time as a commander.



“The (86th) is already a well-oiled machine,” said Porter. “Thanks to Col. Gager, I get to continue this legacy. Thank you to the members of the squadron for welcoming me back yet again. I look forward to building on your success.”