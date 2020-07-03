The 86th Aerial Port Squadron outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Klinton R. Gager, relinquished command of the squadron to Lt. Col. Kristi L. Porter in a change of command ceremony held here March 7.
Porter, who served as the 446th Mission Support Group deputy commander since May 2019, is returning 15 years later to the squadron she led as an operations officer.
Colonel Ray Luevanos, presiding official over the ceremony and 446th MSG commander, said Airmen strive to excellence through promotion. Porter comes to the unit with a wide-breadth of experience, both as an enlisted member and officer.
“Today on this stage I have two officers who have earned that next step,” he said. “I am a firm believer that you can’t be a good teacher if you aren’t first a good student, and you can’t be a good leader unless you know how to follow.”
Porter, previously served in numerous roles with both the active and Reserve components as a logistics and operations officer. Her initial assignment was to the 43rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina. After transitioning to the Air Force Reserve, she was assigned to the 446th Logistics Readiness Flight, and later the 36th and 86th Aerial Port Squadrons.
In her address to 86th APS Reserve Citizen Airmen, Porter said she looks forward to leading the squadron this time as a commander.
“The (86th) is already a well-oiled machine,” said Porter. “Thanks to Col. Gager, I get to continue this legacy. Thank you to the members of the squadron for welcoming me back yet again. I look forward to building on your success.”
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 19:31
|Story ID:
|364826
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Porter returns to unit as commander, by SSgt Mary Andom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT