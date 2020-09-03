FORT CARSON, Colo. – In a room full of bright lights, tools, and generators – one Soldier finds her niche.



Sgt. Taylor Ramsey, a power-generation equipment repairer, assigned to Headquarters and Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, didn’t always know that turning wrenches would one day become her passion.



In March 2014, the fairly new high school graduate was unsure of the path she wanted to take in life.



“College wasn’t an option for me at the time,” she said. “So, I joined the Army.”



Ramsey recalled completing the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) and then telling her recruiter that she wanted to join the Army and leave as soon as possible.



She was in luck because she completed her prerequisites and left for Basic Combat Training in November 2014. After completing BCT and Advanced Individual Training, Ramsey jumpstarted her career at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



According to Ramsey, during her first assignment, she was told to report to the orderly room to manage paperwork. After spending 11-weeks training to repair generators, it wasn’t ideal for her to spend the next 18 months completing actions.



“I’m not here to do paperwork, I’m here to turn wrenches,” Ramsey said assertively as she narrates her feelings during that time.



Even though it wasn’t ideal for her, Ramsey chose to stay the course and is now training, leading, and developing Soldiers.



Ramsey’s indomitable spirit is viewed as a passion by her leaders.



“The passion emitted from Sgt. Ramsey is insane,” said Staff Sgt. Raymond Romero III, senior automotive noncommissioned officer, assigned to HSC, HHBN, 4th Inf. Div. “She is a phenomenal NCO and generator repairer.”

She recalled the moments when she arrived at Fort Carson in 2019 and instantly became joyed.



She was ready for the fresh start, but even more eager to train Soldiers.

Ramsey enjoys helping out her Soldiers with hands-on tasks, she said.

Aside from assisting her Soldiers, Ramsey also attends college, keeps up her physical fitness on her own time, and supports her husband, who is also tackling work and school.



“The miraculous thing about Sgt. Ramsey is her drive and desire to succeed and push herself in every aspect on and off work,” said Staff Sgt. Raymond. “She has done so well at mastering her positions, as she is with diagnosing a power supply issue.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:14 Story ID: 364812 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: SWEETWATER, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “I’m not here to do paperwork – I’m here to turn wrenches”, by SSG Inez Hammon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.