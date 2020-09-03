Superintendent Reunites With Family After Year-Long Tour

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – After a year apart, the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron’s new superintendent reunited with his family in Salt Lake City.



Senior Master Sgt. Sanjay Allen, 2nd AVS superintendent, traveled almost 6,700 miles from Incirlik, Turkey, to Salt Lake City, Utah, to reunite with his family and in-process to his new duty station at Hill Air Force Base.



Before arriving to Hill AFB, Allen worked with the 39th Air Base Wing public affairs office in Turkey.



Allen not only helped Airmen, but he set goals for himself during his year-long tour.



“I wanted to improve myself spiritually, professionally and physically,” Allen said. “I wanted to get back into the gym … learn leadership qualities … and build myself up to be more of a Christ-like follower and leader.”



Although he was working towards self-improvement, the tour still posed challenges for Allen. “Being away from my family was the hardest part,” said Allen. “A lot of things that my wife had to go through were tough to handle. The day I arrived in Turkey, she and the kids were in a car accident. She had to handle that and the day-to-day stuff on her own.”



While away, the 2nd AVS stepped in to provide support for his family.



“We invited her to join with some squadron events,” said Master Sgt. Jody Samaniego, the 2nd AVS cyber flight chief. “She’s really a joy to be around.”



Samaniego says helping our families and loved ones is what the Air Force “is all about.” “If people are not doing well in their home life or they’re worrying about their family, they’re not going to do their job as well,” said Samaniego. “If people are secure that their families are good, then they can work and do the job that the Air Force has asked them to do.”



Allen said the transition from Turkey to Utah was easier since his family was already familiar with the unit and local area.



“Between the [2nd AVS] and then some of the family that was here, it was really helpful,” said Allen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 14:11 Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US