U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Tour USS Delaware

NORFOLK — Members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps, Alexandria Division, toured the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, March 7.

Seventeen Sea Cadets, ranging from ages 13 to 18, alternated between learning the inner workings of living on a submarine and conducting line-handling training with Delaware Sailors.

“I hope while touring the boat, the cadets learn what we do on a day-to-day basis and have fun while doing it,” said Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Ryun Lewis, one of the tour guides aboard Delaware. “I want them to know that what we do isn’t always easy and can be quite hard to do.”

The Sea Cadets took advantage of the opportunity to tour Delaware to learn more about life as not only a Sailor, but also a submariner.

"It was really cool to see,” said Bella Rubijono, a Sea Cadet who participated in the tour. “It was my first time on a submarine. While you only see so much topside, there is so much more once you go down below. I’m thankful for the opportunity to see it all in person rather than through pictures.”

While the tour was limited to unclassified spaces aboard the submarine, the cadets were able to view the boat’s control center, sleeping quarters, galley and torpedo space.

“It was an amazing opportunity for the cadets to learn some of the capabilities of the submarine,” said Jason Ellars, commanding officer of the Alexandria Division. “This is only the second time in the last five years that we did a proper ship visit. We’re trying to give them a better understanding of what the Navy does and they seldom get the chance to learn from active-duty personnel.”

The tour serves as an inside look of Navy life as Sea Cadets consider the possibility of naval service as they grow older.

“The Sea Cadets is a youth organization,” said Capt. Curtis Duncan, a U.S. Naval Sea Cadets volunteer leader. “It is Navy oriented and places a strong focus on leadership. Like many other youth organizations, the Sea Cadets aims to keep kids out of trouble while also teaching them valuable life lessons.”

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps is a national youth leadership development organization that promotes interest and skill in naval disciplines while instilling strong moral character and life skills through leadership and technical programs modeled after the Navy’s professional development system.

The 377-foot-long, 7,800-ton Delaware is a nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine and the 18th Virginia-class submarine. Construction began in 2013 and Delaware is scheduled to be commissioned in the spring 2020.

For more information on the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps visit https://www.seacadets.org/.

For more information on Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic visit www.navy.mil/local/sublant/.

