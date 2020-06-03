Attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. -- Cmdr. Sean Flanagan relieved Cmdr. Corey Poorman as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) during a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, March 6.

Guest speaker Capt. Chris Cavanaugh, director, Submarine/Nuclear Officer Distribution (PERS 42), praised Poorman for his inspirational leadership.

“I’m incredibly proud of Cmdr. Poorman and his crew, who represent everything I love about the Submarine Force,” Cavanaugh said. “The crew is ready, with a strong culture of warfighting and camaraderie. Pasadena also has maintained a fantastic relationship with the community, and the support from the families is phenomenal.”

Under Poorman’s leadership, Pasadena transitioned from the West Coast to its new homeport in Norfolk last year, and earned the 2017 and 2019 Battle Efficiency E for Submarine Squadron 11 (CSS-11).

During his remarks, Poorman thanked his crew through anecdotes about various sailors and their accomplishments.

“To the fighting warriors of Pasadena, let me say it’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve as a commanding officer,” said Poorman. “The world is a dangerous place and we must remain ready, so never, ever, cede your operational readiness.”

Poorman will transfer to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to instruct future submarine commanding officers. He was relieved of command by Flanagan after reading his orders.

Flanagan enlisted in the Navy from Douglas, Georgia in 1997. He was assigned as a Nuclear Electrician’s Mate and completed the Nuclear Field “A” School and Nuclear Power School in Orlando, Florida. Following prototype training, he was assigned as a Staff Instructor on MTS-635 in Charleston, South Carolina, where he was selected for the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program. He previously served as Executive Officer, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command, and as Executive Officer aboard USS John Warner (SSN 785).

During his first speech as commanding officer, Flanagan thanked the Pasadena team for the warm welcome and support throughout the turnover process; he praised the Pasadena Sailors for the exceptional pride they all share.

“The pride you have in the ship that you show everyday inspires me,” Flanagan said. “I don’t have to tell you it’s a challenging world out there, and the nation expects us to answer the call if, and when, the time comes. I promise that I will work hard with you every day, and together we’ll make sure Pasadena is always ready. Anytime, anywhere!”

Pasadena was commissioned Feb. 11, 1989, and became the first improved 688 class submarine to deploy, in July 1991. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Pasadena has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Pasadena is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

