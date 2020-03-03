Panthers team observer coach trainer’s commitment to service

HOHENFELS, Germany-Panthers team member Sgt.1st Class. Danny Kreth is a 68w which is a health care specialist also known as a combat medic. As an observer coach trainer, he evaluates battalions, but Kreth also volunteers in his spare time. He recently volunteered for his first blood drive with Red Cross at Hohenfels training center on March 3, 2020.



“I’ve been volunteering since I’d say December of last year, so what I’m doing right now is volunteering with the arm forces blood bank but I’ve been looking to become a CPR instructor,” said Kreth.



He first heard about the blood drive volunteer work from his supervisor who was also been volunteering for the Red Cross.



“My supervisor he’s been volunteering for Red Cross I think for a little over a year now, I told him I was interested and he got me linked in with them and we went from there, “stated by the Kreth.



He adds that volunteering has given him the chance to interact with the people of Hohenfels.



“I just like to help out and do stuff and stay busy,” Kreth said. “I value Red Cross because they actually go out and they help out people, because more often than not people come to the Red Cross when they’re in trouble so I value this organization and the opportunity to help.”



Kreth encourages others in his field to get out and volunteer.



“Well if you’re interested get out and volunteer you know involve yourself in the community. You might not be doing anything medical, but you know it’s always good to interact with people and help out where you can,” stated Kreth.

