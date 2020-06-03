MONTANA RESIDENT KATLIN KEATON EARNS HONOR GRADUATE AT U.S. COAST GUARD BOOTCAMP



CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Apprentice James Bouma, from Helena, Montana, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, March. 6, 2020.



Bouma was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Renaud is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 68 graduates of Recruit Company Juliet -198. Training at bootcamp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Bouma’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as high mid-term scores, physical fitness, and marksmanship. They also received the Lead Company Commander pennant, Section Commander Pennant, and Battalion Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



Quote: “Ever since I can remember, I have always wanted to do something both challenging and important. Although I had many different ideas and dreams of what that would be, the idea of joining the military kept coming back. Every time I would see or talk to members of the Armed Services, I could sense that there was something special about it, and that it was more than just another job.” Bouma said. “I was drawn to the Coast Guard by its family-like atmosphere and its unique missions of both saving lives and enforcing the law. When I finally made the decision to enlist, I knew I was becoming part of something very special. Despite the initial shock, going through basic training has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me. It has given me courage, and it has caused me to make some incredible friendships with some amazing people. Ultimately, it has given me a huge desire to be a contributing member of the Coast Guard team, and I am incredibly excited for what the future holds.” He continued.

