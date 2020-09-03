Incirlik kicks off 2020 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey -- The 2020 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign kicked off at Incirlik on March 9 and runs through April 17.



The AFAF is an Air Force-wide initiative which supports charities that benefit all members of the Air Force family.



The campaign supports four charities: the Air Force Aid Society, the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, Air Force Enlisted Village Program, and Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation.



“It is the only program of its kind which directly benefits Airmen,” said Tech. Sgt. Ivana Nwachukwu, the 39th Air Base Wing’s assistant project officer for this year’s AFAF. “Giving to the AFAF is like giving to ourselves. It’s the core of being a true wingman: never leaving an Airman behind.”



The Air Force Aid Society is the official charity of the U. S. Air Force. Founded by General Henry “Hap” Arnold, AFAS has been helping families since 1942. AFAS provides emergency financial support for short-term financial stresses, offers six million dollars in scholarships and grants annually, and provides community support through Airmen and Family Readiness Center programs, such as the Spouse Employment Program, Bundles for Babes, and child care services. This charity directly contributes to the welfare of our Active Duty and Reserve Airmen.



The General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation gives financial aid in the form of grants to widows and widowers of all Air Force retirees. This organization began as an attempt to start housing programs at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, and has grown to support all Air Force widows and widowers requiring financial assistance. General and Mrs. Lemay started the program bearing one motto in mind: “Taking Care of Our Own.”



The Air Force Enlisted Village Program provides housing for surviving spouses of retired enlisted U. S. Airmen. Founded in 1968, this non-profit organization provides both independent living through the Bob Hope Village and assisted living with memory support at the Hawthorn House. Both these campuses are located along the Emerald Coast of northwest Florida, near Eglin Air Force Base.



The Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, now Blue Skies of Texas, provides housing for widows of retired Air Force officers. Opened in 1970, this retirement community has provided housing for over 600 surviving spouses. Since 2014, the community now accepts other Air Force retired seniors including those of civilian careers.



Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright encourages all Airmen to support the AFAF.



“It really helps out our Air Force family,” he said in a televised message. “I would encourage each of you, if you have the opportunity, to support with any donation large or small. Believe me, it makes a huge difference.”



Participants may donate to one or more charities at a time and may pay with cash or check. Airmen may opt to enroll into payment plans where they can donate as little as one dollar per month for up to twelve months.



For more information, visit www.afassistancefund.org, or contact Incirlik Air Base representatives DSN 676-3454 or 676-3156.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 09:20 Story ID: 364778 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik kicks off 2020 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.