New year, new 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Maj. Matthew Goldey took command of the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a change of command ceremony in the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Jan. 11.



The 803rd AMXS is responsible for the maintenance and support of the 403rd Wing’s 10 C-130J Super Hercules “Flying Jennies” aircraft flown by the 815th Airlift Squadron.



Presiding over the ceremony was Col. Jay Johnson, 403d Maintenance Group commander, who had words of praise for both Goldey and exiting commander Lt. Col. Brian Horton.



Johnson spoke of Horton’s time here and how he stood up the squadron as its first commander in 2016. Horton and his leadership successfully carried out a deployment 18 months into the 803rd’s existence.



In addition to thanking all necessary for the opportunity and their hard work, Horton assured the members of the squadron that they were in good hands and that he could not think of anyone better to pass the command flag off to.



“Maj. Goldey comes to us with a background mainly of fighters,” said Johnson. “He’s been active duty, stationed overseas, deployed, but he also brings to us a world of experience with how we in tactical airlift fit into that world of fighters and vice versa. So we have the bigger Air Force picture. He’s a solid decision maker, he doesn’t jump to conclusions, and he doesn’t lay blame. So I think from being in Lt. Col. Horton’s ‘prop’ wash, I think he is the perfect person for the job.”



Goldey received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Alabama in 2009. He served in the Air Force for five years at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. and completed two deployments, before switching to the Air Force Reserve in 2014. In May of 2018 he joined the wing as an operations officer for the 403rd Maintenance Squadron.



To close out the ceremony, Goldey thanked leadership, his peers, and his family for the support and addressed his squadron with his aspirations for the future as the unit prepares for its second deployment.



“I want to continue to make the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron the best C-130 maintenance unit in the Air Force,” said Goldey. “To the men and women of the 803rd, I am proud and I’m humbled to be a part of the team. It is a privilege to serve as the commander of such an elite group of maintainers. I look forward to carrying on the mission of the 803rd AMXS and continuing to support the fight of defending our freedom.”

