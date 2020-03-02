41st APS special handler handles deployment

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The definition of deployment according to the Oxford dictionary is the movement of troops or equipment to a place for military action or the action of bringing resources into effective action.



The common perception of a deployment is a scene out of an action-packed movie rife with daring heroics trickled with bullets flying over-head and an eventual slow-motion walk away from a large explosion. And of course, he gets the girl.



Then there are the endless videos on the Internet of surprise homecomings that can make even the toughest individual tear up.



They survived and made it back home, why think more in-depth about it than that?



Because, while some service members do get put in a more intense version of harm’s way, there are many different, and just as harrowing, experiences that can be had downrange.



Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry, 41st Aerial Port Squadron special handler, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base Qatar for six months in 2018, and while his time there for the most part was typical as far as what someone with his job title could expect, his experience contained a responsibility many people may not consider.



In general, special handlers are tasked with the responsibility to handle hazardous and sensitive materials. This involves inspection and proper organization to ensure a secure flight.



In his 10-year career, Landry had seen and done a lot in his specific job and in other areas of the aerial port world, but in Qatar, which was his second deployment, he encountered what he knew since technical school he may come across--human remains missions.



Landry admits mortality is a touchy subject for him, so naturally, the task of making sure a fallen service member got back home was a poignant experience.



“This was the first time I saw this in my career,” said Landry. “For the most part we are sending out resources and making sure people who are able get home, and then the reality of this comes up and you’re seeing firsthand the transfer cases, and it’s a humbling experience.”



Landry recounted his first shift in which he was required to handle human remains.



“I had an Airman work the mission earlier and I asked, ‘Hey, are you good?’ and he said he was,” said Landry. “Then we had to go back out there to put something else on the aircraft. We went out there to put it in the back and we had to bypass the transfer case in the process, and it was just a humbling situation. It put things in check.”



Later that day, Landry said, he went to the Airman once again to make sure he was okay and admitted that seeing that was tough for him. His openness and understanding led to the Airman divulging that the day’s mission affected him, but that he was okay.



This attitude of being open about such a sensitive mission was established from the start, Landry said. The operations non-commissioned officer present made sure the 23-man team knew that his door was open, and that he would get anyone needing it the assistance they needed.



As time passed and the HR missions came and went, Landry said he became more accustomed, he got used to it. After all, he and his wingmen still had a mission to complete at what proved to be a bustling port.



“I had the rest of my job to do,” said Landry. “I couldn’t just sit there and have a rough day because of this situation. You have your moment. I would show my respect … and get back to it.”



Overall the deployment was a positive growing and learning experience. Landry said while being in such a small unit overseas could make the workdays busy, it made for a tight-knit community. Also, being a reservist working with active duty and National Guard Airmen provided great fodder for job-related improvement.



While the circumstances that made his deployment unique were unfortunate, Landry had the opportunity to witness firsthand the dignity and honor shown to fallen service members. It was a reminder to Landry of the true cost of war.



“It made me appreciate being here still and being able to go home to my family and not have them go through that hardship,” he said.

