NRD New England Changes Command

(Story by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl, NRD New England Public Affairs)



BOSTON -- Naval Recruiting District (NRD) New England held a change of command ceremony in Faneuil Hall, March 6. Cmdr. Brian Doherty, a Charlestown, Mass., native, relieved Cmdr. Pat Hart, a Pensacola, Fla., native as commanding officer.



Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, was the guest speaker crediting Hart with a successful tour that led the command to a top recruiting district in the nation.



"Hard work, friendship, loyalty, cooperation and enthusiasm are what you believe in," said McLane. "Continue being an inspired leader, continue sharing inspirational hopes to those that need them, continue being the example for all of us."



Hart was responsible for the welfare, discipline and training of over 200 military and civilian employees across New England, eastern New York, and Europe earning the Meritorious Service Medal. He attributed the result to the continued efforts of his crew.



"When I took command back in June of 2018, we had some challenges, but even though we had hard work to do, I saw this as an opportunity," said Hart. "You see, we had something special happen here, and the secret was not about recruiting. Sure, we had recruiting experts, we made changes, we worked hard, but the secret, we came together as a team. Together, and only together were we able to achieve greatness. Anybody can be good, but we were great."



The ceremony marked the end of Hart's tour as both the Executive Officer and Commanding Officer spanning from Dec. 2016 to March 2020.



"A big part of our success is leadership," said Hart. "A big thank you to our wardroom and chiefs mess for mentoring our Sailors and providing the leadership to turn this command around."



Upon assuming command, Doherty expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to command reminding the men and women of NRD New England how far they have come while looking ahead to the role they will continue to fill for the U.S. Navy.



"We have changed the mindset of our peers as well as the echelon above us, from doubt, to surprise and also into regarding us as the district they can depend upon to provide the high-quality recruits that our nation needs," said Doherty. "I am humbled, and I am proud to be the 15th commanding officer at New England."



Doherty reported as the executive officer, NRD New England in August 2018. His background includes a Master of Science in operations research from Naval Postgraduate School, Officer in Charge at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Personnel Support Detachment, Training Officer aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 78), budget head within OPNAV's strategic resourcing office (OPNAV N100), military planner at National Security Agency, Deputy N1 for U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet.



NRD New England covers over 93,500 square miles encompassing the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Eastern half of New York. Headquartered out of Boston, Massachusetts the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operation Support Centers, four Military Entrance Processing Stations, and maintains two stations overseas at Kaiserslautern, Germany and Naples, Italy covering the entire territory of Europe, Southwest Asia and the Middle East.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.



