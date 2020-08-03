263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command recognizes Anderson County Sheriff

Photo By Capt. William Duvall | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Duvall | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, recognizes Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride with an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Employer award, March 7, 2020, in Anderson, South Carolina. The South Carolina National Guard is made up of citizen-Soldiers who serve their state and nation, while also maintaining a civilian career. The South Carolina National Guard is grateful for the sacrifices civilian employers make when U.S. Army National GuardSoldiers are absent from their civilian careers due to military training events, response to natural disasters and emergencies in South Carolina, as well as federal activations and deployments. The South Carolina National Guard and ESGR understand the stressthese absences can place on a civilian employer, which is why it is important to recognize and honor them for their support to the South Carolina National Guard. ESGR is the lead U.S. Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding betweencivilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ed Duvall, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSON, S.C. - The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, recognized Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Employer award, March 7, 2020 in Anderson, South Carolina.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, 263rd AAMDC commander, shared a few words about the significance the ESGR program to the community and transitioned into presenting an award to McBride.



“This is a unique opportunity. Sheriff McBride served in our unit for six of his eight National Guard years,” boasted Sheriff. “I have been involved in many of these ceremonies, but it is not often when one of your Soldiers comes back and is honored this way.”



Sheriff added, how important law enforcement is in support of its community and the armed forces.



“Spc. Bailey Jordan nominated Sheriff McBride for the Patriot Award,” shared Ms. Angie Stringer, ESGR volunteer and supporter. “His narrative is as follows: I believe Sheriff McBride deserves recognition due to his focus on bringing in many types of service members, including current National Guard [members], Navy Reservists, and prior service members. The sheriff’s office, under his leadership, has brought in many people who currently serve our country. Aside from recruiting military personnel, his leadership is similar to what you would see in the military. As a sheriff, people would assume he would be hidden in his office, doing paperwork or handling some form of business a majority of the time, but the truth is, Sheriff McBride goes the extra mile. In terms of involvement, not only with his deputies, but also in the community. As an employee under his leadership, I feel extremely comfortable in knowing he will always make the correct decision to put his deputies and his employees in the best possible position.”



Stringer added, how as a resident of Anderson County, she and others in the community have seen McBride’s support of the military.



“Thank you for this recognition, there are a lot of familiar faces in here that I got to serve with, and you do some extraordinary things,” said McBride. “I am very proud of what this unit does, and my family and I appreciate your service. We do have a lot of reservists in law enforcement and if there is anything I can do to serve you, let me know when you are ready. Let me know so you can come work for me.



Retired U.S. Army Col. Tommy Thompson, ESGR volunteer and a former member of the AAMDC, also briefed U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 263rd AAMDC about the ESGR program and what type of resource they are for National Guard Soldiers and their employers.



“The ESGR represents the Guard and Reservist and is a volunteer group that was formed under Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) of 1994 to help mediate any conflicts that Soldiers may have with their employer,” stated Thompson. “We are here to help with any issue that may arise with your employment when you are deployed or mobilized.”



Thompson highlighted four points to the attendees during his brief. First, he stressed that Soldiers need to make sure their employer knows if they are going to be activated, so the employer has time to make accommodations while their employee is away. Second, if Soldiers are activated, they should keep in contact with their employer. Third, when the Soldier comes back, per the guidelines and timelines, they are required to let their employer know. Finally, if there are any concerns that may come up while Soldiers are gone, contact the ESGR office.

“If you do have an issue there is one thing I want you to leave here with today and that is www.esgr.mil,” Thompson said, sharing the ESGR web page.



Thompson added, it is important to recognize civilian employers with a Statement of Support, which recognizes them as a supporter of the Unites States Armed Forces.



“Nominating your employer is vital, it lets them know they are vital to the mission you are doing,” remarked Stringer. “I have seen many employers really touched when someone recognizes them and lets them know how much they mean to the mission.”



At the close of the ceremony, McBride’s family was brought to the front for recognition. In attendance were his wife Lee Ann, daughters Maddie and Gracie James. Not present was his middle daughter, Emily.