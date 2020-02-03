Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade Transfer of Authority

FORT BLISS, TEXAS - The 653rd Regional Support Group transferred authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade mission to the 648th Regional Support Group March 02, 2020 at the Smith-Bliss Parade Field.



This transfer of authority ceremony signifies the end of the 653rd RSG’s one-year mobilization here and the start of the 648th RSG’s. The 648th RSG will take on the FBMB mission and will now support mobilizing and demobilizing Army Reserve and National Guard units, individual Soldiers, and civilians as they process through Fort Bliss.



“This is no easy mission,” says Brig. Gen. David E. Elwell, Deputy Commanding General of Mobilization at Fort Bliss. “This is probably—in my view—one of the most important missions that the Army has right now.”



The FBMB and the mobilization enterprise is responsible for providing administrative and logistical support prior to, during, and after a units’ mobilization or demobilization. The FBMB works in conjunction with the 5th Armored Brigade, and various other entities of the mobilization enterprise here, to provide mobilizing Soldiers and civilians the support and training to ensure mission success while overseas.



“It’s really about taking Soldiers from all 50 states, bringing them here to Fort Bliss, getting them prepared to go—getting them validated by the 5th Armored Brigade,” said Col. Stuart M. James, Garrison Commander, Fort Bliss, “and sending them forward to protect our freedom.”



The FBMB also oversees the demobilization of units when they return from deployment, ensuring they receive the proper medical, administrative, financial, and additional information Soldiers would need to reintegrate into their civilian lives.



“Over the year we’ve made some process improvements and realigned responsibilities,” said Col. Chandra M. Roberts, commander of the 653rd RSG. “The character of war is changing and so must the mob(ilization) enterprise here.”



During their tenure, the 653rd RSG deployed over 70,000 Soldiers including the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, the largest National Guard ABCT to mobilize in its entirety in more than a decade.



“It is a great honor and privilege to assume responsibility for the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade mission and the critical role it plays in our nation’s strategic power projection capability,” said Col. Kirk J. Venable, commander of the 648th RSG. “The 648th RSG is excited to be joining the Fort Bliss team, and we’re ready for the challenge!”



The 653rd RSG will redeploy to their home station in Mesa, Arizona.

