178th Airman competes at the Arnold Sports Festival

Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Wing, competed in the Figure and Wellness Divisions at the Arnold Sports Festival, March 5 in Columbus, Ohio.



Wilson prepared for 10 months by following a strict dietary and exercise regimen. Although she did not place in the top three, she showcased her efforts during a posing performance at the festival.



“This was a great way to end my competition season,” said Wilson. “I did everything I could to not give up and I am very happy with my physique.”



The Arnold Sports Festival is an annual event that hosts professional bodybuilding, strongman, fitness, figure and bikini competitions. Competitors from around the world arrive to showcase their talent and dedication to their respective sports.



“I’ve learned things through bodybuilding that I otherwise wouldn’t have,” said Wilson. “I have grown as a woman, wife, athlete and business woman.”



Wilson’s dedication to fitness allows her to inspire other Airmen to achieve their training goals.



“Airman Wilson's consistent dedication to health and fitness has inspired me and other Airmen to ensure physical wellness has a priority in everyday life,” said Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harris, an administrative specialist with the 178th Operations Group. “This directly impacts our mission as Guard members to be healthy enough to complete the mission.”



Wilson plans to take a temporary break from competition preparations in order to refuel her body. She looks forward to helping train and inspire others with all the bodybuilding knowledge she has gained throughout this competition season.

