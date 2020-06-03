USS Louisiana Welcomes New Commanding Officer

SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 6, 2020) - The crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) held a change of command ceremony at the chapel on board Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, March 6.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. Lester "J.R." Patterson Jr., from Gooding, Idaho, relieved Cmdr. Martin Sprague II, from Clovis, New Mexico, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Louisiana's commanding officer.



Advisor for Refits and Maintenance Capt. Joseph Turk, Commander, Submarine Group 9, served as the ceremony's guest speaker and spoke of Sprague's commitment to his crew.



"There are so many things that a commanding officer's attention requires, but for Martin, people were at the top of his list," said Turk. "Captain Sprague ensured the crew improved in technical capacity and leadership ability continuously… he ensured Louisiana's success today and the Submarine Force's success for tomorrow."



Sprague assumed command of Louisiana's Gold crew in June 2017. He was directly responsible for the successful completion of three strategic deterrent patrols, and leading both the Gold and Blue crews when they combined. Under his leadership, the Louisiana consistently achieved superior inspection results, and his crew earned the Navigation "N," Weapons "W," Engineering "E" and several retention excellence awards.



"One of the things I'm most proud of is your grit. You, as well as the combined crew have worked tirelessly… you did it in a manner that was to be emulated by others," said Sprague to the crew. "We're still getting asked questions - 'What was the secret to our success?' The secret is that there is no secret. You figure out the tasks, you study the tasks, you practice the tasks and you pick the teams based on demonstrated skill, not rank. We all know this, but the hard part, the part that takes grit is taking the time to do it, and that's why we were so successful - that's why you guys are a team to be emulated."



Patterson comes to Louisiana from the Gold crew of USS Florida (SSGN 728) where he served as executive officer.



"Thank you for the tremendous crew you've entrusted me with," said Patterson to Sprague. "I am honored and excited to join the crew at such a tremendous moment… I look with excitement on our journey ahead. I promise the journey will not be without its trials and tribulations; however, I also promise it will come with its joys and its victories. So, being thankful, grateful, honored, humbled and blessed, let us dare greatly together, Louisiana."



Louisiana was commissioned at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sept. 6, 1997. She is the 18th and last submarine of the Ohio-class of ballistic-missile submarines, and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Louisiana shifted her homeport to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in October 2005.



For more news about USS Louisiana and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 18:29 Story ID: 364685 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Hometown: CLOVIS, NM, US Hometown: GOODING, ID, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Louisiana Welcomes New Commanding Officer, by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.