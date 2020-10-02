Coalition Forces Meet in Iceland For Task Force Exercise

Approximately 200 U.S. service members and NATO partners participated as a combined joint task force headquarters during Staff Exercise 20-2 from Feb. 9-14.

The coalition exercise is the fourth iteration of exercises since achieving initial operating capability as a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in December 2018, and gives Ninth Air Force the opportunity to solve issues on the ground and hone their skills as a JTF. The week was also a key chance to build interoperability between partner nations.

“This exercise supports the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff's priority of strengthening joint leaders and teams,” said Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. “When we can bring together this many Airmen alongside our joint and coalition partners, enhance the ability to effectively address security threats, while building capability and capacity to improve effectiveness and interoperability across all domains.

STAFFEX 20-2 was also an opportunity for Ninth AF and its joint and coalition partners to practice command and control skills as they move toward full operating capability as a JTF-capable headquarters.

The exercise also provided all forces the ability to form best practices in tactics, procedures, communication and team cohesion.

“If we’re going [into a conflict] alone, that’s a very negative situation,” said Brian Carney, STAFFEX 20-2 culture advisor. “As a culture advisor, I have the opportunity to advise the commander and staff on how to maintain cohesion of the coalition. I’ve often heard it said that practice makes perfect, but I’ve found that not to be true; perfect practice makes perfect.”

Ninth AF staff also worked with the Icelandic Coast Guard and local agencies to simulate realistic, challenging scenarios that pushed the JTF to problem solve new ways to complete the mission, while keeping host-nation sensitivities in mind.

“Working with our coalition forces is what makes these types of exercises interesting and exciting,” said Lt. Col Brandon Sheriff, Ninth AF liaison officer. “We come together globally in order to respond to any type of scenario, from humanitarian, military response and natural disasters. It’s been integrated drastically in the last decade.”

STAFFEX 20-2 is the last iteration of exercises before an upcoming combatant command one Ninth AF will participate in as it trains toward FOC.

“Our next fight is going to be alongside our coalition partners,” said Col. Jason Jenson, Ninth Air Force Training and Exercise director. “Wherever we go around the globe, we are no longer doing it as a single fight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 Story ID: 364678 Location: KEFLAVIK, IS