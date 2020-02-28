Deployed Navy Father Reenlists Sailor Son in Norfolk

DUQM, Oman – While deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Lt. Cmdr. Chase Mathews, Truman’s assistant combat direction center officer, reenlisted his son, Aviation Ordnanceman Second Class Hunter Mathews, who is assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) on Feb. 28, despite being more than 7,500 miles apart.



When the Mathews’ found out Truman would be deployed during Hunter Mathews’ reenlistment window, they decided to attempt a special reenlistment ceremony over video teleconference while Truman was in port Duqm, Oman and Wasp was in port Norfolk.



“Reenlisting Sailors is one of my favorite things to do as an officer,” said Chase Mathews, who was enlisted for 16 years before becoming a commissioned officer. “I get to reenlist my son, and I’m super proud of him. I think it’s great that he’s chosen this path. As a dad, this is a special feeling.”



Hunter Mathews said it was an honor to be reenlisted by his father.

“He was the one who first enlisted me into the Navy,” said Hunter Mathews, who joined the Navy in 2015. “To be here five years later and be reenlisted by him, it meant the world to me. It was even more special that it was done over VTC, while the Truman is deployed.”



Hunter Mathews said he reenlisted for various reasons. He hopes to be promoted to petty officer first class and obtain an associate’s degree while on shore duty after his tour on Wasp.



“I decided to reenlist because I feel I have unfinished business with the Navy,” said Hunter Mathews. “The biggest factor was getting orders. Luckily I received orders to a command in my hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.”



In order for the reenlistment to happen, steps were taken from both ships to ensure the event ran smoothly. Sailors in Wasp’s command, control, communications, computers, combat and intelligence department, and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group’s flag staff worked together to make this special day possible.



“Once my chain of command was notified of how I wanted to reenlist, they worked with the C5I department to make sure our VTC was up and running,” said Hunter Mathews. “My senior chief had to get in contact with the C5I department head and then get in contact with the flag communications onboard Truman. I’m very appreciative they made all this happen.”



Throughout his son’s career, Chase Mathews has given his son advice on not just Navy-related subjects, but life subjects as well.



“He calls me all the time asking for advice, and I think patience is the biggest thing I try to tell him,” said Chase Mathews. “I’ve helped him set goals while he’s out there. I told him to get his warfare pins and get his qualifications. He’s gotten every qual he can up to his rank level, and he’s gotten three pins on his first tour.”



Hunter Mathews attributes the accolades he’s achieved so far to his father’s guidance.



“My dad has been my role model throughout my first tour and prior to me even enlisting,” said Hunter Mathews. “I have often asked him for advice on leadership. As I grow more into a leadership role, I go to him for daily problems he might’ve had over his tenure.”



Chase Mathews said regardless of whether his son makes a career out of the Navy or concludes his service after his shore tour, he supports his decision.



“If he decides to get out, I’m glad he got the chance to serve,” said Chase Mathews. “It matures you. You see a different side of the world, and it’s extremely diverse. I think everyone should get the chance to serve.”



