35 Years of Excellence Continues

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Laurie Basabe, director of academics for Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), presents Rear Adm. Tina Davidson, commander of NMFSC, with a certificate of 35 years of accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education (COE). COE accredits 520 institutions, and NMFSC is one of only 38 federal institutions that hold this accreditation. NMFSC's 35 years of accreditation surpasses the average of 22 years for all of COE's accredited organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO FT SAM HOUSTON (March 6, 2020) – Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), received a certificate for 35 years of accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education (COE).

COE, accredits 520 institutions, and NMFSC is one of the 38 federal institutions that hold this distinction. NMFSC’s 35 years of accreditation surpasses the average of 22 years for all of COE’s accredited organizations. The purpose of the accreditation is to assure the quality of the institution or program and to assist in the improvement of the institution or program.

“It is an honor to receive this certificate for 35 years of continued accreditation by COE,” said Rear Adm. Tina Davidson, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command. “This certificates represents that hard work of every member of the team from the Sailors at the lower echelon four and five commands all the way up to the headquarters.”

The COE evaluates institutions based on seven core values: trustworthiness, transparency, accountability, commitment, flexibility, innovation and collaboration. The comprehensive self-study process leading to institutional accreditation requires a methodical written review of 10 COE standards, along with Main and Branch Campus site visits. The 10 standards reviewed include focus areas such as institutional mission, strategic planning, educational programs, student services, etc.

“We are very proud of this accomplishment! More importantly, we are very excited about the benefit that this brings to our students as they continue their life-long learning,” said Elizabeth Swatzell, assistant deputy chief of staff for academics, NMFSC.

COE, is the gold standard for evaluating excellence, is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as an authority on quality education. COE grants institutional accreditation for non-degree granting, and applied associate degree granting postsecondary educational institutions. Additionally, this accreditation encourages transfer of credit between military transcripts and civilian colleges and universities.

Occurring every two to six years, the institutional accreditation process assists Navy Medicine with identifying areas of excellence, as well as those requiring improvement. NMFSC is preparing for re-accreditation, 22-25 June 2020. Interested stake holders throughout the community that would like to speak with representatives from the Council on Occupational Education prior to the site visit, may do so by calling (800) 917-2081.