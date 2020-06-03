Land Force Commanders from allied NATO and partner nations meet to discuss DEFENDER-Europe 20.

WIESBADEN, Germany (March 6, 2020) – Land Force Commanders from allied NATO and partner nations met to discuss the execution of DEFENDER-Europe 20 during a conference held today at the Headquarters of the U.S. Army in Europe.



Twenty-four senior military representatives from NATO, the European Union, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Georgia, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Romania and the United States participated.



The purpose of the conference was to discuss the importance of land power in Europe; strategic readiness; best practices for the reception, staging, and movement of forces during DEFENDER-Europe 20; the importance of military interoperability and live exercises; and how the exercise can foster long-term strategy and investment in land power and related infrastructure.



Members of the conference also collaborated and discussed the many proactive steps nations and military forces are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the exercise.



DEFENDER-Europe 20 demonstrates the alliance’s ability to rapidly deploy and receive a large combat-credible force from the United States to Europe to support NATO and respond to crises. DEFENDER-Europe 20, and linked exercises, will be conducted with the support and cooperation of tens-of-thousands of allied and partner service members and civilians to build whole-of-Europe readiness and interoperability for collective defense in Europe.



For more information, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

