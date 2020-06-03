Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prairie Creek Bridge closure at Bona Dea Trails and Sanctuary

    News Release Images

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | News Release Images read more read more

    RUSSELLVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russellville Site Office advises that the Prairie Creek Bridge at Bona Dea Trail is closed until further notice.

    No access to the Prairie Creek Bridge will be allowed until repairs of the bridge are completed and the structure is deemed safe for use. At this time, there is no estimated date of reopening as engineers are planning the most effective method to repair the structure.

    Visitors are reminded to remain on established trails and to follow all posted regulations. Failure to observe or tampering with any of the signage or other closure devices will result in citation.

    We apologize for any inconvenience resulting from this action and ask for patience as we work to resolve the situation.

    For more information or questions, contact the Russellville Site Office at 479-968-5008.

    More information about the Corps of Engineers can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 11:56
    Story ID: 364629
    Location: RUSSELLVILLE, AR, US 
    Hometown: RUSSELLVILLE, AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prairie Creek Bridge closure at Bona Dea Trails and Sanctuary, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT