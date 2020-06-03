Prairie Creek Bridge closure at Bona Dea Trails and Sanctuary

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russellville Site Office advises that the Prairie Creek Bridge at Bona Dea Trail is closed until further notice.



No access to the Prairie Creek Bridge will be allowed until repairs of the bridge are completed and the structure is deemed safe for use. At this time, there is no estimated date of reopening as engineers are planning the most effective method to repair the structure.



Visitors are reminded to remain on established trails and to follow all posted regulations. Failure to observe or tampering with any of the signage or other closure devices will result in citation.



We apologize for any inconvenience resulting from this action and ask for patience as we work to resolve the situation.



For more information or questions, contact the Russellville Site Office at 479-968-5008.



More information about the Corps of Engineers can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

