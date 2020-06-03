Scott Arts and Crafts Center makes customer service an art form

For nearly 30 years, artisans with Scott Air Force Base’s Arts and Crafts Center have prided themselves on providing excellent customer service to members of Team Scott.

Throughout the decades, experienced individuals have helped share their experiences and knowledge to improve the Arts and Craft Center. Years of growth that have lead improved facilities and interactions with customers.

“We try to be as friendly and responsive as possible,” said Scott Jenkins, Arts and Crafts Center director. “Everybody pitches in to take care of our customers”

Each customer is given the quality care that has made Scott’s center the No. 1 Arts and Crafts Center in Air Mobility Command, said Jenkins. With an average of 50 patrons visiting and shopping each day, it has exceeded other centers by approximately $65,000 in revenue, he added.

The center offers a variety of classes—from painting and stained glass to woodturning and pottery—where their highly qualified staff use their skills to support customers in their artistic endeavors.

“I always [receive] great service here,” said Tech. Sgt. Chris Hanson, 375th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight. “They’re very knowledgeable and work with me to figure out what we can do [together].”

Jill Wicke has been instructing the stained glass classes at the center for 25 years and started out like many of her students, a novice in the arts.

“Forty years ago I took a beginning class and kind of went crazy for it,” she said. “When you see the students get excited about breaking glass and they create something that they didn’t think they could do, they get so excited – and I get excited with them. It’s gratifying.”

Along with classes, the Arts and Crafts Center has an engraving gift shop to personalize gifts.

“It’s one thing to get a gift, it’s another to get a gift with your name on it,” said Jenkins. “It makes it personal, special.”

Whether it’s looking for a new hobby or just browsing the aisles, Wicke said. Everyone is welcome to visit Scott’s hub for the arts to discover the many services they have to offer. There’s even an open house on March 19 from 4-8 p.m. with free demonstrations, attendance prizes and tours.

For more information about the open house or to learn more about the Arts and Crafts Center and the services available, visit www.375fss.com or call 618-256-4230.

“Try it and you may discover a new passion,” said Wicke.

