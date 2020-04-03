Fort Jackson 'Family of the Year' named

By Taylor Marie Smith

Fort Jackson Leader



Staff Sgt. Ethan Spurr and his Family were named Fort Jackson’s Family of the Year during a ceremony at the NCO Club Feb. 28.



Spurr, a drill sergeant with Company D, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, and his wife: Amanda, and their daughters, Audree and Eliza, took home the honor over five other Families.



Fort Jackson’s post commander, Maj. Gen. Milford “Beags” Beagle, hosted the ceremony at the NCO Club on Feb. 28, right after the post’s quarterly awards were announced and handed out.



“All of the families here, all of the families across our installation, they’re all winners,” said Beagle during the ceremony. “Every family here today is truly a winner in my book.”



While every Family contributed to Fort Jackson’s community in plenty of different ways, only one Family can hold the title at a time.



The Spurrs found out that they were nominated for Family of the Year only a week before the ceremony was held.



“It was very crazy,” Amanda Spurr said. “I’m so excited and grateful that we were chosen. I love being out in the community and helping and interacting with the Soldiers and their Families. It is the best part of what we do.”



The other nominated families in the 193rd Infantry Brigade were: 1st Lt. Theodore and Marissa Dalley of Company A, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment; Sgt. 1st Class Tyler and Brooke Newingham of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Battalion; 1st Sgt. Christopher and Alexia Montali of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment; and Staff Sgt. Karla and Diana Cuellar of Company E, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Fritzler and Connie Bestsill of Company D, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment were also nominated.



The Family of the Year ceremony was followed by a VIP dinner at the NCO Club for the nominated Family members and their guests.

