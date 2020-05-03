Refills made easy

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

The 49th Medical Group opened a ScriptCenter for patients picking up prescription refills, March 4, 2020, at the Holloman Air Force Base Medical Clinic.



When initially getting prescription medication patients will still have to go to the pharmacy, but the process for refills just got a little easier.



To use the new ScriptCenter, first-time users must bring their prescription/Rx number and register. From that point on, they can call the refill line and it will be available within two business days.



“The main goal for this new system is to increase access to medication for our patients, which in-turn improves operational readiness for those who are working,” said Capt. Christopher Cabrera, 49th Medical Support Squadron staff pharmacist. “We do not want people giving up 45 minutes of their lunch to sit in line at the pharmacy if they do not have to. It also benefits retirees and dependents, and hopefully will shorten the wait time at the pharmacy.”



The ScriptCenter is currently only open on business days while the clinic continues to test the process and make any necessary adjustments.



“The new ScriptCenter is very convenient,” said Aubrey Dunn, 49th MDG patient. “I’m glad we have this new system so I do not have to go to the pharmacy. My prescription is more easily accessible.”



For any questions about the ScriptCenter, contact the pharmacy at 575-572-0524.

