Griffith named FRCE Marine of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Dylan W. Griffith, right, receives the Marine of the Year award from Fleet...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Dylan W. Griffith, right, receives the Marine of the Year award from Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto. Griffith, a 27-year-old native of Boone, North Carolina, serves as an MV-22 Osprey crew chief, and took on several collateral duties, earning high praise from the command. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C.

--



During a recent ceremony at Fleet Readiness Center East, a Marine MV-22 Osprey crew chief was named the depot’s Marine of the Year for their superior performance, outstanding military conduct, work ethic, perseverance and initiative.



Marine Sgt. Dylan W. Griffith, a 27-year-old native of Boone, North Carolina, received the award and high praise from the command.



“He’s an exemplary Marine,” said FRCE 1st Sgt. Nathaniel Eirich. “He’s hard working and does his very best at everything he does. He truly sets the example.”



As a MV-22B Osprey crew chief, Griffith performs the functional test flights on aircraft, and works in maintenance control where he certifies all depot aircraft ready for flight.



In addition to his regular duties, he served as the urinalysis program coordinator, chairman of the Marine Corps Ball committee for the last two years, and handles Marine Corps Community Services funds.



“He’s really stepped up to the plate,” said Eirich. “The programs he managed were very effective, and his initiative and attention to detail are what set him apart from his peers.”



Griffith attributes much of his success to his mentors.



“I’ve learned so much from my staff non-commissioned officers,” said Griffith. “They have also pushed me into new roles that I didn’t have any experience in doing before. They took me out of my comfort zone and challenged me to do better.”



He says the award is an honor and he’s just glad to be part of the team. When asked what he found rewarding about his job, he simply said, “There’s no bigger reward than returning an aircraft back to the fleet,” he said smiling. “It’s a great feeling knowing all the hard work that went into an aircraft by everyone here at FRC East.”