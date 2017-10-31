Product support forum exemplifies Navy combat team’s core values, vision and mission

PORT HUENEME, Calif.—The Product Support Office (PSO) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) is battle ready. Strategic plans, self-assessments and accomplishments were presented at the bi-annual PSO forum held on site, Oct. 25.



Beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance, then a moment of silence to honor fallen shipmates of USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), Chief Logistician, Capt. David Lockney and PSO Department Manager, Tim Carpenter welcomed attendees with opening remarks.



The leaders presented an overview of some key initiatives, which included milestones in strategic planning, organizational restructuring and process improvements.



Carpenter discussed the Warfare Center Enterprise-wide campaign to launch an Integrated Product Support Technical Capability, the proposal to implement a chief logistician position at all Warfare Centers through common organizational structure and advocating for a Warfare Center Product Support Center of Excellence designation.



“We led the charge and gathered support through the Warfare Center Logistics Community of Practice,” said Carpenter.



Capt. Lockney presented the command’s restructuring that moved department supportability managers to the PSO. “We are working on growing and developing our Product Support workforce and improving our support to the departments,” said Lockney. “This transition helps us to align strategically by bringing in the knowledge and experience of these subject matter experts.”



The move also solidifies NSWC PHD Commanding Officer Capt. Ray Acevedo’s charge, “One Team, One Fight!”



PSO has long embraced virtual modeling and simulation through Integrated Product Support and Horizontal Value Stream management tools, such as Enterprise PLM Integrated Decision Environment software. By pairing with Naval Air Systems Command, PSO has now adopted Joint Enterprise Data Product Lifecycle Modeling as its primary tool for modeling and simulation. This decision, resulting in a joint solution, supports Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Acquisition and Procurement’s mission criteria, “To facilitate and improve the acquisition system by developing innovative processes and tools… assuring our Sailors and Marines are mission capable and have a technological edge over our adversaries.”



Fleet Supportability Manager Mike Kinberg presented “Mobile Logistics and Warfighting Assessments for the High-End Fight: A Warfare Center Perspective,” via video teleconference from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Mobile logistics is one of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) Adm. Scott Swift’s warfighting imperatives. Kinberg has been working with COMPACFLT on issues concerning risk mitigation, and mission and force supportability in a contested maritime environment.



“The challenge we are facing with a peer adversary is driving us to think differently as to how we have been conducting business,” said Kinberg. Priority focus areas include mobile repair; command and control; and mission-critical commodity replenishment.



The forum closed out with praises of the team’s accomplishments, including recognition of employees who have achieved Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Life Cycle Logistics certifications and Defense Acquisition Corps certifications. Awards and commendations were presented along with Captain’s Coins given to “Individuals who best exemplify or demonstrate leadership or logistics excellence through the Navy’s Core Values of Honor, Courage and Commitment.”



The next PSO forum will be held in the spring and the keynote address will be “Words Matter: Change the Narrative.”

