BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- During a recent visit to the Denver-Metro area, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson utilized the Buckley Air Force Base flightline for the security of Air Force Two.



Due to early winter weather, the aircraft required safety procedures which Buckley AFB could not provide. The 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron on Peterson AFB was able to provide Buckley AFB with a deicer truck, which kept the aircraft from freezing and allowing for a safe departure the following day.



The original plan was to transport the deicer on a trailer, however, it was declared unsafe. The 21st LRS, the 460th LRS and the 460th Mission Support Group carefully coordinated the expedition of the deicer by sending an experienced driver from Buckley AFB along with a mechanic to Colorado Springs.



“Ultimately this was about safety, and through our collaborative efforts we managed to get the people and equipment there and back without any accidents,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Schaad, 21st LRS commander.



This event shows how effective communication and coordination between bases can make accomplishing the mission possible.



"The success of this effort was in large part due to our ongoing partnership with the 21st Space Wing which resulted in another exceptional team effort to make the mission happen,” stated Lt. Col. Danielle Kirk, 460th LRS commander. “The 21st LRS vehicle management team was instrumental in preparing the deicer for movement and the 140th LRS vehicle management team members provided essential mobile maintenance support which ensured the 460th LRS was able to help provide this short-notice flightline capability; it was truly a team effort.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2017 Date Posted: 10.31.2017 18:25 Story ID: 253692 Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSPC brings the heat, by Amn Jacob Deatherage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.