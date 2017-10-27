Wagonmaster Troopers have spooky visit to Temple school

Soldiers from the Special Troops Battalion (STB), 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade (1CDSB), travelled to Kennedy Powell Elementary School in Temple, Texas, to help four classes of kindergartners carve their Halloween pumpkins, Oct. 27.

The trip was made in support of the battalion’s Adopt-a-School program which gives soldiers the opportunity to volunteer and interact with schools in the Fort Hood area.

Staff Sgt. Michael Harmon, senior human resources noncommissioned officer (NCO), STB, 1CDSB, said, “It feels great working with my fellow soldiers to accomplish a different kind of mission.”

Sgt. Dontell Tyler, operations NCO, STB, 1CDSB, said it’s important to have a consistent presence in the community, not just when performing military missions.

“We should have that relationship where they know we are a part of their community, and not just during emergencies or times of crises,” said Tyler. “I just enjoyed the joy it brought to the kids’ faces.”

The consensus amongst the soldiers was everyone’s favorite part of the trip was simply seeing the children smiling and enjoying themselves.

“The children's smiles meant the most to me, just the fact that they had a great time,” said Sgt. Courtney Easton, operations NCO, STB, 1CDSB, and battalion liaison for the Adopt-a-School Program.

Easton added that the Adopt-a-School Program is important because of the stigma some people may have when they see a soldier in uniform.

“I believe a lot of people might have a preconceived notion of what a soldier is, and it’s important for people to see that we’re not robots,” said Easton. “We’re human beings, and we are the face of the nation.”

Harmon said he enjoyed watching the girl he was carving with, who was initially shy and quiet, come out of her shell.

“By the end of the day, she was talking to me like I was her big brother,” said Harmon. “It felt really good.”

Harmon, reaffirming Easton’s sentiments, also mentioned how he hoped events like this changed preconceived notions some people may have about soldiers.

“All some people see is soldiers in war movies. A lot of people may not realize how human and approachable we are,” said Harmon. “We are all fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2017 Date Posted: 10.31.2017 16:23 Story ID: 253676 Location: TEMPLE, TX, US Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wagonmaster Troopers have spooky visit to Temple school, by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.