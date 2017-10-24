SLC Announces Civilian of the Quarter

By William Kenny, Submarine Learning Center Public Affairs



The Submarine Learning Center (SLC) announced the selection of Rosemary Nitsch as the third quarter Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) Oct. 24.



Nitsch began working for SLC in 2007. She serves as the administrative officer and command pay and personnel administrator.



“It's very rewarding when your efforts and contributions are recognized,” said Nitsch. “I’m fortunate to work in a high-performance organization with such an amazing team of dedicated professionals and I very much enjoy every facet of my job."



SLC Commanding Officer Captain Andrew Jarrett cited Nitsch’s efforts during the recent Naval Education and Training Command Inspector General area visit. She was the only process owner at SLC and Naval Submarine School to receive both the exceptional program commendation and a best practices citation.



“As the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System representative, Ms. Nitsch managed the accounting of 1,046 personnel affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, including those evacuated from Kings Bay and those without power or communication in Puerto Rico,” said Jarrett.



The Submarine Learning Center's mission is to create, coordinate and execute the future training and education vision for the Submarine Force. It is accountable for all undersea curriculums, training delivery methodologies, and for developing and maintaining professional development continuums for all undersea warfare officers and ratings to include Electronics Technician (communications and navigation), Fire Control Technician, Sonar Technician, Machinist's Mate (auxiliary and weapons), Missile Technician, and all nuclear training ratings.



