Airman works toward commitment, pays it forward

For one Pennsylvania native, taking care of families and others has always been a lifelong passion.



Staff Sgt. Samantha Murphy’s, 23d Wing command post NCO in charge of systems, desire and dedication to pursue social work has grown and developed first out of a love of helping people, and now to making a change with military members.



“Being a social worker makes sense, because it’s in line with my views of being able to help fellow Airmen who are struggling, change the perception that seeking help was bad, and it will put me in a position to where I can help make a difference where it is needed.”



Murphy’s journey to such a career field was fostered by events that happened during her childhood when a social worker reunited her family. Her parents, who had struggled with substance abuse, resulted in Murphy and her siblings going into the foster system twice.



“As a child, you’re comfortable living with your parents,” said Murphy. “When I was separated I had to readjust to a whole new family and a new set of ways they did things. You’re constantly on edge, almost like a deployment. You don’t know what to expect and you don’t want to make them mad. You’re not really ever comfortable in someone else’s home, and you want to be back with your parents and siblings. So that’s what made it hard.”



Fortunately, with the help of the social worker assigned to their case, Murphy’s parents got rehabilitated, and were reunited with each other a little over a year later.



Even with her family back together, though, Murphy grew up actually not wanting to get into social work; but there was still that longing to help people.



She carried this desire to help with her when in 2004, she joined the Air Force as a security forces airman. During her two deployments, she was exposed to the stresses Airmen face and the need for those who can help. Still, it wasn’t until talking with a friend who was commissioning as a social worker that Murphy concluded social work would facilitate her desire to enhance social functioning and overall well-being.



“When I deployed, I often [experienced] the same stress and anxieties like everyone else,” Murphy said. “I can remember the first time a mortar hit close by. My whole body [tensed up], and I hit the floor. So there’s that heightened sense of awareness you have, and you carry it your whole deployment. I saw the fear of getting help, because of the [military] perception that we were weak or we couldn’t handle it.”



Seeing the need to find better ways of helping break the stigmatic perception, Murphy strives to assist those in need however she can. Currently, she in her second year of her Master’s Degree in Social Work and aspires to one day commission and serve as a clinical social worker. Her hope is that it’ll allow her to help Airmen and express her enthusiasm in making a difference.



“I wanted a bigger platform to make a change,” said Murphy. “That’s the ultimate goal. As a commissioned officer in social work, [I’ll be] making that change on a bigger level, a bigger impact.



“I’m excited to see how I can contribute and how I can help shape the Air Force so we’re a more effective team,” Murphy added. “You have to take care of yourself mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. If you’ve got something going on internally and you don’t get it resolved, you bring that to work and then it’s a bad day.”



Recently, Murphy spent three days in Spring Hill, Fla. to help counsel homeless veterans at a Stand Down event, nationwide events designed to aide homeless and at-risk veterans.



However, her commitment went beyond just having to get credit; it was paying it forward those who have served. Murphy wanted to help veterans in the way she knew best, through social work.



Dr. Courtney Wiest, a university professor and one of Murphy’s teachers, said she felt Murphy goes above and beyond the call of duty to help her fellow veterans.



“She’s really been able to engage with [veterans], and just provide that support and a listening ear,” Wiest said.



Murphy, from her experiences as a youth to her time in the Air Force, has learned to deal with the hard situations she could face as a social worker. With only a year and a half left until she obtains her degree, she hopes to assist those who cannot make the voyage alone.



“I want to make a difference,” said Murphy. “One life saved is worth your entire time in the Air Force.”