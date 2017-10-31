1067th Composite Truck Company holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Jason Fetterolf | Sgt. Cheator B. Tardey, motor transport operator with the 1067th Composite Truck...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jason Fetterolf | Sgt. Cheator B. Tardey, motor transport operator with the 1067th Composite Truck Company, sings the Army song during a change of command ceremony in Phoenixville, Pa., Oct. 14, 2017. Known as the “Voice of the 1067th,” due to her powerful, melodic voice, Tardey is a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and a native of Philadelphia, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Fetterolf) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. – The 1067th Composite Truck Company, 228th Transportation Motor Transport Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard conducted a change of command ceremony at the National Guard armory here on Oct. 14, 2017.



Steeped in military tradition, the ceremony signified Capt. Shawn Updegrove took charge of the company from Capt. Benjamin Curle, occurring under the watchful eyes of the company Soldiers and proud family members.



The 1067th’s mission, according to Curle, is specialized for supporting tactical field transportation operations over unimproved terrain, using three truck platforms – the Medium Tactical Vehicle, the Heavy Equipment Transporter and the Palletized Loading System.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Col. Daniel Carroll, commander, 228th Transportation Motor Transport Battalion, who spoke to the formation on several key points, showing deep appreciation for the hard work of unit Soldiers and leaders, and the support of family members.



“Just over the last two years, you have undergone a reorganization… a massive influx of new equipment, [National Training Center] rotations… participating in state domestic operations… providing incredibly timely support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and in being selected for an NTC rotation. That’s a lot for any company to ask. I’d like to recognize Captain Curle for leading this company…” noted Carroll.



Carroll then expressed his confidence in leadership continuity and the abilities of Updegrove.



“Everything Captain Curle has done has set up this company for success in the future. Finding a replacement… was not easy. With the significance of the missions involved… we have full confidence in [Captain Updegrove] to pick up where Captain Curle left off…” Carroll added.



Next, Curle stepped up to the podium and reflected proudly upon the accomplishments of his Soldiers during his four years of command.



“No commander is worth anything without good Soldiers serving in their command. Right out of the gate, we participated in Operation Vigilant Guard… the 1067th rose to the occasion every single time, responding to last-minute missions. In the years that followed, we supported missions at the state, to move items… without issue,” Curle said.



“When natural disasters struck this summer, 40 Soldiers volunteered, at the drop of a hat, to go to Texas and support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and then on top of that, when Hurricane Irma was right behind it, those Soldiers volunteered to stay on orders longer to help their fellow Americans.”



Finally, Updegrove, incoming commander, spoke with brief vigor about his philosophy, taking command, and trust in his Soldier’s abilities.



“My basic philosophy is professionals make hard tasks look easy; and that’s what you have done. The 1067th provides capabilities and results that nobody else in the Pennsylvania National Guard can provide, and few in the Army, I would argue,” confided Updegrove. “There’s a lot of talent in the room, and a lot of leadership in this room, and I’m just proud to be part of you guys.”



With experience ranging from serving as operations director for two county transportation systems, to installation transportation officer at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Updegrove brings with him much experience to lead the 1067th.



Curle now moves up as the Operations and Intelligence Officer for the 228th TMT Bn.; still maintaining watch over the 1067th.



Activated in 1999 as a medium truck company, the 1067th transformed into a heavy composite truck company Sept. 1, 2016. It has elements at three locations: one MTV platoon and one HET platoon in Philadelphia, one PLS platoon in Phoenixville, and an additional PLS platoon at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The company is the largest in the 228th Transportation Battalion.