NMETLC Commander, CMC Bring Navy, Navy Medicine to Ft. Worth

Fort Worth, Texas, Mayor Betsy Price (seated left) declares it Navy Week in Fort Worth, joined by Rear Adm. Rebecca McCormick-Boyle (seated right), commander, Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command (NMTLC); Cmdr. Spencer Austin, former USS Fort Worth commanding officer (back left); Cmdr. Antonio Hyde, USS Fort Worth Commanding Officer (back center); and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Mitchell Sepulveda, NMETLC Command Master Chief (back right).

Rear Admiral Rebecca McCormick-Boyle, NMETLC commander, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Mitchell Sepulveda, NMETLC CMC, visited the mayor, first responders, college and high school students, and education, medical and civic leaders Oct. 23-26, describing how the Navy and Navy Medicine defend and protect the nation.

During a Facebook Live event Oct. 23, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price declared it Navy Week in Fort Worth.

“We love our military and what they do for us,” the mayor said. “When the naval jets fly overhead, we say it’s the sound of freedom.”

Joining the mayor for the Facebook Live event were McCormick-Boyle, Sepulveda, Cmdr. Antonio Hyde, USS Fort Worth (LCS-3) commanding officer (CO), and Cmdr. Spencer Austin, former USS Fort Worth CO.

McCormick Boyle thanked the mayor and the city for the warm welcome and described how the many Sailors who traveled to Fort Worth would be reaching out to the community across the city. These Sailors included members of the USS Constitution, the USS Fort Worth, the US Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs,” the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Navy Medicine, and the Office of Naval Research.

McCormick-Boyle and Sepulveda met with leaders from the United Way of Tarrant County and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Fort Worth. They visited with both the Athletic Director and the Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine for Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth. They participated in a leadership roundtable conversation with senior leaders from the TCU and University of North Texas School of Medicine, a new medical program scheduled to accept its first class in 2019. And they met with nursing leaders and nurse educators at Cook Children’s Medical Center, where they toured the hospital, including the medical modeling and simulation training department.

“The Navy Week face-to-face visits with elected and civic leaders, with business leaders, and with leaders of public schools and universities are very important,” McCormick-Boyle said. “It gives Navy and civilian leaders the opportunity to learn from one another by sharing successes, lessons and ideas. Equally important are the conversations we have with the community. We take every opportunity available to share the capability, importance and value of the Navy.”

McCormick-Boyle and Sepulveda also joined Handley-Meadowbrook Lions Club members for lunch, followed by a presentation packed with video clips and photos that explained how the Navy’s forward-deployed presence protects and promotes U.S. interests world-wide.

“The presentation reminds the public that their Navy is deployed around the world, around the clock,” Sepulveda said. “We explained to the Lions Club how the Navy protects and defends them and America on the oceans with our surface ships, under the oceans with our submarine force, and above the ocean with our aviation force. The emphasis is the Navy is ready to defend each of them and all of America at all times.”

McCormick-Boyle and Sepulveda also took advantage of their trip to support Navy and Navy Medicine officer and enlisted recruiting efforts. McCormick-Boyle served as a guest lecturer for a junior class of nursing students at TCU’s Harris College of Nursing, where she was joined by a former Navy corpsman who worked with her in Great Lakes, Illinois. Now a TCU nursing student, the corpsman described to his classmates his service as a corpsman and why he decided to study to become a nurse. He then introduced McCormick-Boyle to his classmates.

A senior Navy nurse, McCormick-Boyle described how Navy Medicine focuses on keeping the Navy and Marine Corps ready, healthy and on the job. She also explained Navy Medicine’s guiding principles: honor the trust to care for America’s sons and daughters, honor the uniform we wear, and honor the privilege of leadership.

The last day in Fort Worth included McCormick-Boyle and Sepulveda participating in Navy Day at Joshua High School, just outside Fort Worth. McCormick-Boyle spoke to about 300 Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), health and science, and honor students. She explained some of the Navy’s job opportunities, and she described the many education, training and career benefits of serving as a hospital corpsman or in one of Navy Medicine’s officer corps.

The final event was a visit to the shared Fort Worth Police and Fire headquarters, a new state-of-the-art facility featuring some of the nation’s top fire and police training equipment and facilities. McCormick-Boyle and Sepulveda met with the fire chief and assistant chief of police, comparing and contrasting life as a Sailor and first responder. They also met with military veteran police officers and firefighters, where they thanked the veterans for their military and first responder service. And they toured the on-site police and firefighter training facilities, featuring a one-of-a-kind shooting range.

From Navy flag officer visits to police and fire headquarters, to Blue Angel airshows, to USS Constitution Sailors interacting with children, Navy Weeks bring some of the Navy’s people and equipment to the public far from fleet concentration areas. The efforts remind Americans that their U.S. Navy is deployed around the world, around the clock, protecting and defending America on the world’s oceans, and that the Navy is ready to defend America at all times.