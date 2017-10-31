(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Middle East Marine Corps Marathon

    Middle East Marine Corps Marathon

    Photo By Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros | Runners that finished the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon Forward while in the Middle East...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.31.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    On Oct. 22, 2017, more than 30,000 people hit the pavement to run one of the largest marathons in the world. For 26.2 miles, runners tested their mental and physical fitness. A marathon forward was held for those deployed in the Middle East unable to run the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon in the nation’s capital. Among the people running the marathon were three Marines and a Sailor from Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command.
    According to a Greek fable the first marathon ran was more than 2,500 years ago when Pheidippides, a Greek soldier, ran from the Battle of Marathon to Athens, Greece to announce the victory against the Persians. In 1896, the marathon was added to the Olympics and now more than 800 marathons are held worldwide each year, with one of the most popular being the Marine Corps Marathon. Today, runners compete in marathons for many different reasons.
    “Setting a goal of a physical achievement, making a plan of how to reach that goal, then putting that goal into action is fulfilling in itself and makes for a great excuse to keep oneself active,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Cook, force surgeon, SPMAGTF-CR-CC.
    The mobility officer for SPMAGTF-CR-CC, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Eaton, ran the Marine Corps Marathon because he wanted to inspire his Marines. He wanted to show them that every Marine should maintain a level of physical fitness to where they can wake up any day and run a physical fitness test.
    Capt. Michael Nordin, the SPMAGTF-CR-CC adjutant, trained about two days a week for six weeks working up to the marathon.
    “I’ve run a marathon every year since 2014 and didn’t want to miss a year. Half marathons and marathons are my hobby,” said Nordin. “There’s nothing like getting to mile 18-19 and hitting the wall and pushing yourself through and over it, discovering another part of you that you didn’t think you had a couple miles ago.”
    Whether running it to be a good example for fellow Marines or running it as a hobby, the Marine Corps Marathon challenges each participant – and not everyone can say they ran it while deployed. It is the largest marathon in the world that doesn’t offer prize money, only the chance to demonstrate personal honor, courage and commitment. Despite the demands of deployment, runners with the SPMAGTF-CR-CC made the time to run the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon.
    “I love to run marathons and what a great opportunity not just to run any marathon while deployed, but the ‘People's Marathon,’ the Marine Corps Marathon,” said Cook.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2017
    Date Posted: 10.31.2017 11:24
    Story ID: 253579
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Middle East Marine Corps Marathon, by SSgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HEALTH
    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    MARATHON
    USMC
    MARINE CORPS MARATHON
    RUNNER
    Navy
    RUN
    Sailors
    FITNESS
    Marine Corps
    RUNNING
    Marines
    EXERCISE
    CASEVAC
    MCM
    PERSONALITY
    DISTANCE RUNNING
    LONG DISTANCE
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Combat Logistics Detachment 1
    42ND MCM
    TF 51/5
    POZUN
    LONG DISTANCE RUNNING

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT