The Krewe of Recruiters: Master Sgt. Travis Rhoades

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Travis Rhoades, 403rd Wing recruiter, runs with members of the Developmental and Training Flight at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo)

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Editor’s note: This is the sixth of a six-part series featuring each member of the 403rd Wing’s “Krewe” of Recruiters. Air Force Reserve recruiters find and vet future Reserve Citizen Airmen. Their job is important because they are responsible for ensuring each new recruit has what it takes to contribute to the Air Force Reserve mission of providing combat-ready forces to fly, fight and win.



Master Sgt. Travis Rhoades, 403rd Wing recruiter for the Mobile, Alabama, area, joined the Army Reserve in 1992 as a military policeman. After five years in the Army Reserve he separated and had a 12-year break in service before joining the Air Force Reserve as a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft crew chief and eventually becoming a recruiter.



Rhoades answered the following questions about his experience as a recruiter.



Why did you want to become a recruiter? I became a recruiter for several reasons. First, because I thought it would be rewarding to help people change and improve their lives. Also, at that time I felt like I needed a break from my civilian job as a police officer and I wanted to accumulate some retirement points.



What’s the biggest advice you’d give to a new recruit? The best advice I could give a new recruit is to show up on time, do what's asked of you, and always stay ahead on your professional military education.



For those in the Mobile area, Rhoades can be reached at 251-243-8632. Anyone interested in starting their adventure with the 403rd Wing should visit http://www.403wg.afrc.af.mil/About/Recruiting/ or call 800-257-1212.