    The Krewe of Recruiters: Master Sgt. David Gaffney

    Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. David Gaffney, 403rd Wing recruiter for the Mobile, Alabama, area poses...... read more read more

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Heather Heiney 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Editor’s note: This is the fifth of a six-part series featuring each member of the 403rd Wing’s “Krewe” of Recruiters. Air Force Reserve recruiters find and vet future Reserve Citizen Airmen. Their job is important because they are responsible for ensuring each new recruit has what it takes to contribute to the Air Force Reserve mission of providing combat-ready forces to fly, fight and win.

    Master Sgt. David Gaffney, 403rd Wing recruiter for the Mobile, Alabama area, began his career as an active duty U.S. Marine Corps radio operator 22 years ago before transitioning into the Air Force Reserve with the 433rd Airlift Wing in the services career field. He eventually went into two special duty career fields. He served with the 37th Training Group at then Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, as a military training leader and later served as a traditional reservist first sergeant for the 733rd Training Squadron. Before becoming a recruiter, Gaffney also helped begin the Development and Training Flight program as the first program coordinator for the 433rd AW.

    Gaffney answered the following questions about his experience as a recruiter.

    Why did you want to become a recruiter? I wanted everyone to know about what I refer to as "the best kept secret" by sharing my passion for the Air Force Reserve, the experiences, and opportunities I've enjoyed. I want to help people become the best version of themselves that God created -- a reflection of greatness and a positive solution in the community. I wanted to be recruiter that helps not only the Air Force Reserve but also the community by the recruiting the best Reserve Citizen Airmen.

    What's the biggest advice you'd give to a new recruit? Believe in yourself and the power within. If you want to change your life, change your thoughts. Always dream and never stop dreaming. If being in the Air Force Reserve is a dream of yours, it can be a possibility.

    What advice would you give someone who wanted to be a recruiter? Don't do it for the special duty pay, do it to make a difference each day and transform a life.

    For those in the Mobile area, Gaffney can be reached at 251-639-5289. Anyone interested in starting their adventure with the 403rd Wing should visit http://www.403wg.afrc.af.mil/About/Recruiting/ or call 800-257-1212.

