Life insurance enrollment made easier

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- On July 1, 2017 the Air Force adopted a new Service Members Group Life Insurance Online Enrollment System which will continue over the next year.



The Service Members Group Life Insurance provides automatic coverage for a maximum of $400,000 for reservists, but can be changed by the member. This insurance is a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week coverage and also automatically includes Traumatic Service Members Group Life Insurance. TSGLI is an additional coverage which provides payment for traumatic injuries, both on and off duty, to assist with expenses during recovery and rehabilitation.



Members will need to login to SOES during their birth month, and will receive an annual email reminder to do so, to complete the enrollment. However, they cannot complete the online enrolment in the new system earlier than their birth month because their information will not be added into the SOES system until that time. Members will still be covered under their SGLI, but until the SOES system is updated, any changes will have to be made using the paper copy of the SGLV 8286 form.



Master Sgt. Rachelle D. Johnson, 403d Force Support Squadron customer support chief said that a service member’s information will be uploaded into the SOES, but the member will have to login and add all of the beneficiaries’ information just like it was their first time creating the document. While new members will still have to complete the paper form, all others will update your SGLI and FSGLI coverage by logging into https://www.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect.



By using the SOES, members can make changes at any time and will receive an immediate email confirming their elections of coverage. The SOES will also transfer the change to the military pay system, which prevents a delay in changing the amount of deductions to begin.



This means that if a member is getting ready to go on deployment, get married, or has a child then they can change their coverage with no waiting.



Members who need to view their current SGLI can go to the Air Force Portal and log into Personnel Records Display Application and print a copy for their records. Anyone who has questions pertaining to their SGLI coverage can contact the 403rd Force Support Squadron at 228-377-4433.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2017 Date Posted: 10.31.2017 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US