(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Qualified: ATC Marines become facility rated at MCAS Miramar

    Qualified: ATC Marines become facility rated at MCAS Miramar

    Photo By Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams | The tower, where air traffic control Marines work, overlooks the flight line at Marine...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2017

    Story by Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    There are many jobs associated with keeping an aircraft in the sky; pilots, mechanics, crew chiefs, and administrators play a huge part. At Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, once it’s time to leave the ground, Marine air traffic controllers ensure the aircraft are clear for takeoff.

    Each member of ATC works to safely organize and regulate the flow of air traffic within MCAS Miramar’s airspace and prevent collisions between aircraft.

    In order for Marines to do that, they must work to obtain qualifications in different aspects of the job. Each installation has certain qualifications that the Marines can obtain specific to that installation.

    “When I came here, it took me about two years to get facility rated,” said Staff Sgt. Bradley Reichert, an ATC crew chief with Headquarters and Headquarter Squadron (HHS), MCAS Miramar. “It takes a lot of training and time in order to get the qualifications, even if you have the experience. It’s a universal idea but it’s totally different at every facility based on the equipment and traffic.”

    According to Cpl. Adam Burse, an air traffic controller also with HHS, in order for a Marine to be facility rated, they must complete every qualification at the facility. Marines are given the opportunity to earn qualifications in flight data, ground control, cab coordinator, clearance delivery, final control, radar coordinator, north local and south local.

    Flight data, ground control and cab coordinator are positions in the tower. These Marines are responsible for ensuring the airfield traffic is safe and organized at all times.

    Marines qualified in clearance delivery, final control and radar coordinator work in the radar room using different types of machines to monitor the airspace above MCAS Miramar.

    “The most difficult position we have is local,” said Reichert. “North and south both talk to pilots that are airborne. Their responsibility is to separate sequence.”

    Along with Reichert and Burse, Staff Sgt. Charles Meeker and Cpl. Joshua Howell have recently qualified as facility rated.

    “Getting facility rated is such a big deal because it doesn’t happen often, and it allows us to support an array of flight operations 24/7,” said Reichert.

    Learning never stops in ATC, added Reichert. Staying proficient in this job gives the squadrons the opportunity to the get the training that they need in a safe and expeditious way. That’s what keeps them in the fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.30.2017 20:26
    Story ID: 253500
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qualified: ATC Marines become facility rated at MCAS Miramar, by Sgt Kimberlyn Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    air traffic control
    aircrafts
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    ATC
    Sgt. Kimberlyn Adams

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT