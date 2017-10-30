Field feeding fuels fight at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – Nearly a month into pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas and the Soldiers of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion, are refining their battle drills, and honing their individual Soldier skills in preparation to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.



The eight food service specialists of the Headquarters Support Company, Iowa National Guard, are no exception, as they operate from a containerized kitchen (CK) at the Longhorn Auxiliary Landing Strip.



“The CK operations are important at Longhorn because it is our intent for every Soldier to train in their particular job specialty,” said the 248th ASB Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Doty, “This provides a service to the Soldiers of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade. They have the ability to eat near the flight line, closer to where they are conducting their mission.”



Sgt. Kathleen Sherwood, the food service noncommissioned officer-in-charge said it doesn’t take too long to get operations up and running.



“With four experienced Soldiers it takes about 45 minutes to set up the CK,” said Sherwood. “It is powered by a 10-kilowatt generator.”



Sherwood also mentioned how the food is ordered and how it is packaged.



“There is a master sergeant from brigade who has done the ordering ahead of time and we pick up the supplies on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays,” said Sherwood. “The unitized group ration A option (UGR-A) has three boxes that completes a set. One box contains the plates, canned fruit or vegetables, the second box contains the butter or seasonings along with cups, and the third box is the frozen goods including meats and starches. Each set feeds 50 people.”



According to the 2nd Battalion, 291st Aviation Regiment, the mobilization validation unit, stated that units at North Fort Hood rarely provide field meals to Soldiers at Longhorn, making the service unusual.



There have been some challenges that the food service specialists have faced including long operating hours and familiarization with equipment Sherwood added.



“We have been able to share the duties with Company E from the 126th General Support Aviation Battalion,” said Sherwood. “We each serve one meal, half of our cooks work one day and the other half the next. The off days are spent training on additional classes to further prepare the Soldiers for mobilization.”



Doty said the cooks' role in deployment preparation is vital.



“I am impressed that two battalions have come together to provide meals to the brigade Soldiers,” said Doty. “These Soldiers are providing a midnight meal for personnel who are working late into the night. Without the cooks doing their part, these Soldiers would be eating meals-ready-to-eat. I am confident that with the training the cooks are conducting at Fort Hood, they will have the ability to conduct any food service mission in theater.”



Sherwood said that they serve approximately 350 meals a day to Soldiers operating at Longhorn.

