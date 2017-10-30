Hickam Hurricanes dive head-first into a new competition year

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii— Year after year Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s swim team faces a myriad of challenges that are unique to a military installation, and yet they keep swimming.



The Hickam Hurricanes are committed to developing skills for local, state, national and international levels of competitive swimming in accordance with the rules of U.S.A. Swimming, Inc.



“Our goal is to take each swimmer and develop them to the best of their abilities,” said Jolena Adams, Hickam Hurricanes head coach.



The Hickam Hurricanes is comprised completely of children ages 8-18, from military and Department of Defense civilian households. With that comes the unique challenges of their members leaving because of permanent change of station orders, as well as not being able to utilize an adequate space for practice.



“We work to serve the military and DoD community,” said Adams. “With that comes the challenge of constantly losing our seasoned athletes and introducing new ones with each PCS season.”



Another challenge the team faces is a lack of training space for their 20-member team.



“The pool we would normally hold practice at is Pool #1, but it has been closed since this past February,” said Adams. “Right now we alternate between Scott Pool and Towers Pool, which are smaller. Because of the smaller space our athletes are packed together, sometimes up to 12 in each swim lane.”



Despite the challenges the Hickam Hurricanes have faced, they are still dedicated to developing each athlete into the best swimmer possible.



“Our team has a strong focus on technique,” said Adams. “We found that by focusing on technique first and building up fundamentals, our athletes’ speed naturally increases.”



The team also focuses on fostering sportsmanship, team spirit, and physical fitness.



“Being part of the Hickam Hurricanes gives children an opportunity to mature,” said Adams. “It’s awesome to be there and see each one of them grow in character.”



For more information about the Hickam Hurricanes visit their website.

