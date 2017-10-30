(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Resident Dependents Can Apply for Sea Service Scholarship

    NETC logo

    Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Education and Training Command

    The eligibility requirements for Alaska Sea Services Scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year were announced by the Navy League and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Oct. 30 via NAVADMIN 263/17.

    The program awards up to four $1,000 scholarships annually for undergraduate education to dependents of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel who legally claim Alaska as their state of residence.

    Applicants who meet eligibility requirements will be ranked according to academic proficiency, character, leadership ability, community involvement and financial need.

    In 1986, the Navy established the Alaska Sea Services Scholarships Fund from unused war bond money that had been raised by Alaska citizens during World War II as a gift to honor the Sailors of the USS Juneau (CL 52).

    The application deadline is March 1, 2018 for the FY-18 selection board, which convenes in April 2018.

    A selection panel will be appointed by the Navy League Foundation and the nominee packages will be forwarded to NETC for final approval and selection. Recipients will be notified and scholarship funds disbursed to the appropriate academic institution.

    Applicants must be legal residents of Alaska and a child or spouse of an active duty, reserve or retired service member.

    Acceptance at an accredited college or university for full-time under graduate study toward a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science degree is required. No more than two scholarship awards may be received by an individual during the pursuit of a four-year degree.

    For additional information and a link to apply for the Alaska Sea Services Scholarship, visit www.navyleague.org/scholarship.

    Interested students and families may contact Ms. Jeanne Ellinport at (703) 528-1775/ (800) 356-5760; email: scholarships@navyleague.org or Dr. Cheral Cook at (850) 452-3671 (DSN 459 3671); email: cheral.cook@navy.mil.

    NETC is the largest shore command in the Navy and is comprised of more than 12,000 military and staff personnel at more than 230 subordinate activities and detachments in the United States and at remote sites overseas. NETC provides training and education to more than 31,000 students on any given day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2017
    Date Posted: 10.30.2017 15:08
    Story ID: 253464
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Resident Dependents Can Apply for Sea Service Scholarship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska Scholarship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT