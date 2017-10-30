Alaska Resident Dependents Can Apply for Sea Service Scholarship

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

The eligibility requirements for Alaska Sea Services Scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year were announced by the Navy League and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Oct. 30 via NAVADMIN 263/17.



The program awards up to four $1,000 scholarships annually for undergraduate education to dependents of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel who legally claim Alaska as their state of residence.



Applicants who meet eligibility requirements will be ranked according to academic proficiency, character, leadership ability, community involvement and financial need.



In 1986, the Navy established the Alaska Sea Services Scholarships Fund from unused war bond money that had been raised by Alaska citizens during World War II as a gift to honor the Sailors of the USS Juneau (CL 52).



The application deadline is March 1, 2018 for the FY-18 selection board, which convenes in April 2018.



A selection panel will be appointed by the Navy League Foundation and the nominee packages will be forwarded to NETC for final approval and selection. Recipients will be notified and scholarship funds disbursed to the appropriate academic institution.



Applicants must be legal residents of Alaska and a child or spouse of an active duty, reserve or retired service member.



Acceptance at an accredited college or university for full-time under graduate study toward a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science degree is required. No more than two scholarship awards may be received by an individual during the pursuit of a four-year degree.



For additional information and a link to apply for the Alaska Sea Services Scholarship, visit www.navyleague.org/scholarship.



Interested students and families may contact Ms. Jeanne Ellinport at (703) 528-1775/ (800) 356-5760; email: scholarships@navyleague.org or Dr. Cheral Cook at (850) 452-3671 (DSN 459 3671); email: cheral.cook@navy.mil.



NETC is the largest shore command in the Navy and is comprised of more than 12,000 military and staff personnel at more than 230 subordinate activities and detachments in the United States and at remote sites overseas. NETC provides training and education to more than 31,000 students on any given day.