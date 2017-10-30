Desiree Kessler: A story of an Air Force Spouse

Their story began at a hockey game. Merely an ordinary day; they sat only three seats apart. After the game however, they exchanged phone numbers and from then on they were inseparable. Soon after, a nursing student and an Airman 1st Class married and have stayed strong and faithful through his Air Force career. Now, after 16 years of marriage, she is able to pursue her own career with the full support of her loving husband.



Being a military spouse can be difficult but some couples persevere through the difficult times together: long hours, multiple duty stations around the world, deployments and the regular stresses of marriage. However, to Desiree Kessler, marrying and sticking by her airman wasn’t a hard decision.



“Most of the men in my family are in the military,” said Desiree Kessler, spouse to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Kessler, 97th Air Mobility Wing NCO in charge of the crisis action team. “I’ve grown up with a military background and knowledge so I thought I knew what I was getting myself into. However, being married to an active duty airman was a different story. I knew he put on his uniform every day but I did not expect the deployments or challenges that come from being geographically separated for months.”



Having a military background was great, but it didn’t prevent or prepare Desiree for all hardships military couples face.



“Some of the struggles we faced early on were the long hours,” said Kessler. “While I was pregnant, we were both working two jobs just to make ends meet. The long hours kept us from seeing each other as often as we wanted.”



Although it was hard, MSgt Kessler and his family could rest easier knowing he had a secure job working for the U.S. Air Force despite the unemployment crisis in the United States at the time. The Kessler’s also benefited from the travel opportunities the U.S. Air Force presented them, allowing them to see the world and meet new friends.



“We enjoyed the traveling we got to do, the people we met, and the military members that have become our family,” said Kessler. “To be honest, one of the things I’m worried about is what happens after the military. The military has been a part of our lives for so long that it’s strange to think about life outside it.”



For this reason, the Kessler’s have decided to make Altus their forever home in order to stay near to and remain involved in an Air Force and family-friendly community.



“One of the reasons we love it here is the military-friendly environment,” said Kessler. “I was excited my husband took my suggestion to list Altus on the base of preference list. Once we got here, we fell in love with the community. The people here give the shirts off their backs for anyone in need, support the military, and welcome all newcomers.”



Choosing a military and family-friendly location like Altus also allowed Desiree to follow her passion.

“I was in nursing school when I met Thomas,” said Kessler. “When he got orders to Germany, I couldn’t continue nursing school so I put my education on hold. Once we were sent to California, the opportunity for me to go to school again came up.”



Kessler transferred his Post 9/11 GI Bill to his wife, allowing her to earn a certification in cosmetology and follow a new path in life. However, finding a school nearby that fit Desiree’s educational needs was not an easy task. The couple eventually found a college she could attend, however it was 45 minutes away which meant her time at home with her husband and children was once again cut short.



“Thomas was my backbone during that time,” said Kessler. “He cleaned the house, made dinner, and helped the kids with homework, all while being an instructor supervisor for one whole year so I could finish my education.”



After a year of hard work, Desiree received her cosmetology license and immediately went to work to help support their family. She picked up odd jobs to help out where she could. However, her passion to be a hairdresser was still on hold and the Air Force’s mission held priority in the Kessler’s household. Desiree always knew her heart was in styling hair but wasn’t able to make this dream a reality until they moved to Altus.



“I love styling hair,” said Kessler. “My purpose is to give back to other people. Looking and feeling good are directly related. I wanted to give that joy to the community.”



Since Desiree and Thomas Kessler have decided to settle down in Altus, Desiree was able to own and open a cosmetology salon of her own called “Rustic Elegance,” where her husband plans to join her after retiring from the U.S. Air Force in the near future.



“I have decided to give back to the Airmen,” said Kessler. “I know the struggle of being in the military, especially if you have children; money’s tight sometimes. So, the first Saturday of every month, we are giving free haircuts to E1-E4’s. Dependents with deployed spouses are welcome to take advantage of this opportunity as well.”



The Kessler’s have worked hard during their military career to remain dedicated to the U.S. Air Force mission. Now they’re giving back to the military by supporting the airmen and their families and doing their part to continue making Altus a great place to live and work.

